1997
The June 4 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Jarrell conduct appears to violate rules; Charges coming for malicious wounding case in which a West Hamlin man allegedly slashed another’s throat with a knife; Harts students named Best of the Class were Marsha Thompson and Crystal Brumfield; Regional airport debate continues… State’s plans too grand?; Synopsis and analysis of charges against Cecelia Jarrell; Jarrell conduct appears to violate rules; West Virginia has oldest people according to Census Bureau’s figures; Tractor trailer wreck closes Rt. 10; Letter to the Editor from Charlotte S. Snead “A Plea to stop partial-birth abortions in West Virginia”; Let The Journey Begin 1-800-USA-NAVY www.navyjobs.com; LCOC announces Caregiver of the Month, Nellie Lovejoy, by Alice J. Tomblin, Exec. Dir.; Lincoln County’s Cookin, anyone can enter — anyone can win.
Recipe of the week by Trudy Robinson — Chicken Breast Eden Isle — Several years ago, there was a thriving, charming, little Inn located in Beverly, West Virginia, “Faraway Hills”. On the dinner menu was a delicious chicken dish called “Chicken Breast Eden Isle”. The Inn has been closed many years, but I have tried my best to duplicate the recipe and have a reasonably good tasting copy.
- 6 chicken breast halves
- 1 pkg. dried beef slices
- 1 can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1 cup sour cream
- 3 oz. pkg. cream cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Put chicken pieces in single layer in large baking pan. Sprinkle with pepper and VERY lightly with salt. Separate dried beef and place slices over each chicken piece. Spoon soup into pan around chicken. Cover with foil, and bake in a 325 degree oven one hour. Uncover and bake 20 minutes longer, or until chicken is tender. Remove from oven and take chicken from pan. Put in warm platter, keep warm. Let liquid in pan stand until fat rises to top. Skim off fat, pour pan juices into small saucepan. Place on low heat and stir in cheese, cut into small pieces. When cheese is melted, stir in sour cream. Heat until hot, but do not allow to boil. Spoon sauce over chicken and serve immediately over hot steamed rice.
BirthsAustin Gillenwater.
Obituaries
Walton Dial, 92, Big Creek; Noah Thomas Clark, 57, Alkol; Carolyn Farley, 73, Chapmanville; Bobby Gene Smith, 64, Cyclone; Delilah Adkins, 76, Branchland; Peer Hensley Jr., 97, Harts;
Clarence E. Stratton, 71, Ferrellsburg; Jean R. Akers, 62, Chapmanville; Mary Ellen Arbogast, 34, Harts; Raymond David Jeffrey, 54, Salt Rock; Billie M. Ball, 70, Chapanville.