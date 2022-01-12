1997: The Jan. 15 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Debbie McCormick to replace Charlotte Pritt’s sister, Linda Smith, as party exec. Dir.; Local attorney firm to represent families of fireworks victims in lawsuit; Caperton says good-bye; State officials sworn in; Former Hamlin High School student dies in car crash on Rt. 34; West Hamlin man on trial for sexual assault; Tammy Bunch is LCOC Employee of the Month; Richard D. Miller II graduated basic training at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, Texas; Four Generations: Larry McCallister, mother Arlene McCallister, her great granddaughter, Rebecca Hagan and her granddaughter, Melissa Hagan; WV State Auditor’s office collects delinquent taxes for Lincoln County; Local churches victims of B&E last week.
BIRTHDAY: Ethel Peachie Linville Bias, daughter of late Claude & Emmer Linville. of Stinson, turned 90 years on January 4, 1997 and is pictured with her sister, Bethel Bragg and her husband Sherman on the old Linville farm.
OBITUARIES: Geneva L. Adkins, 33, Huntington; Julitta Star Adkins, 28, Hurricane; Carl F. Baisden, 79, West Hamlin; Opal L. Isaacs, 89, West Hamlin; Clayton H. Lewis, 82, Alum Creek; Edgel McCormick, 84, South Charleston; O.J. Wilkinson, 81, West Hamlin; Anna Finley Hall, 83, Branchland; Freddie L. Roberts, 44, Sumerco.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.