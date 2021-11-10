2005: The Nov. 16, 2006 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Answers to Warner departure could involve personal election activities; Preacher charged after property dispute — again; Special levy vote to include revamped community levy; New music store opens near Hamlin; Local group gathers leaves for project; Fire crews battle forest fires in Lincoln; Bad news for both apes and athiests; Who, What, When, Where column on 11-5-2005 identified as Billy George Fletcher, Peggy Adkins Chaney Midkiff, and maybe Doris Jean Wade Russell Fletcher taken in early 40s on Big Laurel; Rising interest rates help CD market, which is insured up to $100,000 each; The column Lair of the Poison Pen by Lee Arnold highlighted Horoscopes are typically horribly wrong; Thursy Baker’s Gardening & Yardening focused on Gardening tips to do and not to do in the fall; Harvesting black walnuts can add gourmet touch; Postal website a useful tool for nearly all postal needs; Hamlin High School releases list of honor students; Maybell Stephens, a local resident, remembers visit by Paul Newman.
KIDS OF THE WEEK
Meet Franklin Jenkins of Midway Elementary School 1st grade;
Crystol Lehq Dotson of Griffithsville Elementary; and Craig Alan Dunlap of Griffithsville Elementary.
Elizabeth Egnor donated her hair to the Locks of Love program so it could be used for the creation of wigs for cancer patients.
The Black Walnut Festival 2005 Majorette, Michelle Smith — Miss Black Walnut — others — Seniors, Nicole McComas & Andy Stratton, led Bobcat musicians — 7th Grader Nick Rockel plays the bass drum and Hamlin Marching Band received awards: Allison Ryan, Alyssa Slone, Michelle smith, Kim Cornell, Carrie McNeely, Nicole McComas, Andy Stratton and Will Manley.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.