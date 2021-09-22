2005: The Sept. 28 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Reading test scores in decline, frustrated board closer to requesting control; Grand jury indicts 23; $5 per gallon for gas? Over cars lined up in Pleasant View; Early voting for Levy begins Friday; Health Fair held at Lincoln Primary Care Center; Heat’n the Hills Chili Competition rocks Hamlin; Big Laurel Church reunion a success, pictured were Clifton Fletcher, 81, West Hamlin, Mabel Mason, 96, Upper Mud Rv. & NC, Lena Honaker Adkins, Upper Mud Rv., and Mabel’s daughter from NC; Tanner celebrates 5-mos. Birthday; Katelyn Elizabeth Dunlap is 2005 Little Miss Lincoln Co. Fall Festival; Mosley-Brunty exchange marriage vows; Teresa Watts outstanding 4-H leader; Hamlin Woman’s Club donated some new playground equipment to Hamlin Elem. School in honor of Vivian Davis, a club member who passed on; Thursy Baker’s Gardening & Yardening column this week was “Plant bulbs in fall for spring blooms”.
OBITUARIES
Billy Dale Aldridge, 39, Jeffrey; Deloris Mae Bryant, 40, Harts; John Michael Chapman, 54, Nashville, TN; Grace Clark, 68, Yawkey; Michelle Lynn Mullins Hughes, 25, Verdunville; Jean Large, 68, Pleasant City, OH; James H. Lewis, 74. Jonesboro, Ark.; Lena Blanche Miller, 88, McConnell; Linda Lou Thompson Pettry, 62, Little Co., Kan. Co.; Hazel Adams Smith, 79, Chapmanville; Virginia Toppings, 80, Little Harts; Betty York, 71, Logan.