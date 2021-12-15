2005: The Dec. 14 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Potential witness will not testify in election fraud case; Couple arrested for meth production; Family of murdered woman sues Wal-Mart for negligence; Shooting range in works for Upper Mud River; Christmas party benefits those needing assistance; Group moves forward with property cleanup initiative; Increased tuition plan funding proposed; Alum Creek VFD gets nearly $70,000; Happy 50th anniversary to Okie & Anna Miller; Congratulations LC JROTC; Our loss is Heaven’s gain; the passing of a very good friend to everyone, Flossie Black Lawson 11-25-2005, the same day her great granddaughter, Dililiah, was born; CARTOON: Man, Woman & another Man (latter two farmers) 1st guy well-to-do, “You guys are going to have to leave, you know, eminant domain and all? I want to build a strip mall.”; Bobcats from the Past: 1928-37, Bea Adkins Gross, 1931, Glada Madden Clark, 1928, Charles Black, 1934, Juanita Browning Hall, 1937 / 1938, Helen Browning Christensen, Nina Black Cantley, Lucille Adkins Miller, Lorraine Adkins Snodgrass / 1941, Genevieve Browning Arwood, Elmer Edwards, Ruth Ann Adkins Edwards; Letters to Santa by: Caleb Benwell, Cassi Chaney, Chelsie Johnson, Lilly Lucas, Sheena Vance, Jaela-Anne Kelley, Colton Sizemore, Schylar Lane Kelley, Samuel Smith, Alayan Sizemore, Ashil Hull, Sherlena Porter, Ryan Taylor Dingess, Cameron Thomas;
SPORTS: Pre-season practices, scrimmages prepare teams for upcoming year: Hamlin’s Josh Stowers goes up for a shot, Taylor Rotherham goes to the bucket; Harts & MU legend Andy Paul Williamson referees a Harts scrimmage & Dick Miller goes up a long one for Harts.
OBITUARIES: Carl Lee Stewart Young, 54, Orlando, FL; Patricia Ann Cooper Bryant, 57, Harts; Betty Collins, 66, Harts; Joseph Linville Cremeans, 86, Chesapeake, OH; Agnes Dent, 90, St. Albans; James Shelton Egnor Jr., 84, Alkol; Daisy Wanda Edwards Gibson Ellens, 71, Kenova; Melba J. Estep, 84, Alkol; Christian Isaiah Hensley, infant, Madison; Virginia Yvonne Hensley, 71, St. Albans; Sylvil Ann Linville, 81, Morrisvale; Mary K. Lovell Pfadt, 96, Barboursville; French Purkey, 61, Chapmanville; Henry Hunter Smith, 84, West Hamlin; Patricia L. Peters, 47, Sumerco.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.