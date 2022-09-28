The Sept. 24 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Grand Jury indicts Noe and Griffith; Alternative school may open soon; Remember to vote Saturday; Xuxa, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department K-9, Xuxa, is officially on duty; Independence Coal Co. Aids Lincoln 4-H; New stamp celebrates Yeager’s X-1.
Local Literacy provider, Patsy Lucas, given statewide recognition; Bethany Porter sends thanks; Sonja Mae Butcher state finalist trophy holder; Marshall University undergraduate enrollment up third straight year; National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 5-11; Hamlin citizens discuss clean-up.
What is a weed? A plant whose virtues have not been discovered. Ralph Waldo Emerson; Bike-A-Thon and Walk-A-Thon held in Town of Hamlin; The word smog is a combination of smoke and fog; 1997 Applebutter models chosen and they are McGinnis Lee Dalton and Franchaska Lucas.
BIRTHS
Jacob Logan Clay, son of Davey and Michelle Clay.
OBITUARIES
Nora Baker Adkins, 91, East Lynn; Betty Jane Ball, 77, Danville; Boyd E. Nicholas, 72, Tornado; Roy Edgar Withrow, 75, Branchland; Arnie Mae Vickers, 85, Alkol; Weldon Walker, 82, Hamlin; Roscoe Adkins, Jr., 60, Huntington.
SPORTS
GV Junior Wildcats crush Hamlin Bobcats; AKC state championship hunt to be held in Harts; Guyan Valley punishes Parkersburg Catholic, unbeaten Crusaders feel wrath of the Cats; Hey! Hey! Hey! Lincoln County! Hamlin Varsity Players: Lucas, Jared Linville and Adam Adkins keep chains for the junior high.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.