1997
The July 23 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Ranger man, Harry Noe, charged with shooting at state police; Milton Airport- Transpark workshop touts Lincoln site; Barge hung up in Guyandotte River at Branchland shoals; Sheriff Kim Cecil proposes leash law at County Commission meeting; Six Mile shooting and Alum Creek pot bust fill blotter; Harts High band director, who had a bad fall on Independence day, is improving; Man jailed for DUI on lawnmower; Thursy Baker’s column went into detail about ‘ground cover’; That great American game of basketball was invented by Canadian Rugby and Lacrosse star James A. Naismith in 1891; Jarrell hearing will continue in September; A properly beaten egg white will more than triple its volume; Japanese Beetles plaguing homeowners this year; Father and son, Dana S. and Jason L. Hoffman, make Dean’s list at Marshall University and West Virginia State College, respectively; The Guyan Valley Wildcat class of 1952 holds reunion with attendees: Jennings Adkins, Larry Adkins, Mennis Eplin, Albert Lee Thompson, Norval Porter, George Chapman, Joan Ellis Noohin, Kathleen Farley Caldwell, Martha Adkins Dalton, George Franklin, Peggy Franklin Sanders, Paul Gill, Cora Ellen Gill Perry, Florence Manns Lucas, Homer Johnson, Donna Joseph, Dale Manns, Gary Maynard, Shannon McClellan Dykes, Raymond McClellan, Marlene Messinger Farley, Nell Towles Mezzulo, William Moore Jr., Vivian Morris Plumley, Jack Pauley,Enos E. Scraggs; State Police remind all ATV owners of vehicle safety.
BIRTHS
Shane Austin Estep
BIRTHDAYS
Robert Pauley — 40th.
TRUDY’S COOKING
Black Walnut Coconut Cake
2 cups sugar
1 cup salad oil
4 eggs, beaten
3 cups flour
½ teaspoon each Salt, Soda, Baking Powder
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup black walnuts, chopped
1 cup flaked coconut
2 teaspoons coconut extract
Combine sugar, oil, eggs, beat well. Combine dry ingredients and add sugar to ingredients alternately with buttermilk. Beat well after each addition. Stir in nuts and coconut. Pour ingredients into greased and floured tube pan. Bake @ 325 degrees for one hour and 20 minutes or until done. Pour hot syrup over hot cake and cool in pan for at least four hours. Remove and wrap well. Cake will be very moist.
SPORTS
A winning season — Justin Rakes’ field of dreams.
OBITUARIES
Edith V. Carper Dotson, 83, Alkol; Martha Jane Conley, 81, Chapmanville; Easter M. Creger, 89, West Hamlin; Kermit S. McCoy, 61, Canton, Mich.; Albert Miller, 79, Branchland; Chester Forest Ross, 79, Hamlin; Opie Harold Carson, 78, Madison; Edna L. Conley, 76, Chapmanville.