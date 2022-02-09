The Feb. 5 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Mother of 9-yr.-old daughter, weighing 12.5# free while awaiting trial for neglect by starving her; Boyfriend charged with child neglect says he’s innocent; Schools in crisis: Hamlin officials question possible Probst conflict of interest in loan request; Lincoln Co. native, Joshua D. Shimp, serving in Bosnia; Local H&R Block office celebrating 25th anniversary; Grandparents are parenting … Again; Congratulations to our Sesame Street contest winners: Justin Black, Morgan Hoke, Shayla & Casey Owens, Brandi Parsons; In Memory of your Birth February 8, 1961 Manya Starr Triplett; Equestian accident injures Little Laurel Woman; Senators Jackson and Tomblin secure funding for Southwestern Community Action Council; Hamlin State police ranks among the best in state; Chapmanville man arraigned for murder of West Hamlin man; Chapmanville supermarket robbed; LCOC presents Homemaker/Caregiver of the month, Violet Browning; Robotic welding arm operational at Yeager Career Center; Tiny, Little, Junior Miss Lincoln Co. contest; In memory of Odbert and Oval Meade Black January 30, 1987 and January 30, 1984 from the children, Meredith, Jesse, Whitley, Lizetta and David.
BIRTHDAYS:
Happy 13th goes to Tracy M. Hodge; Happy 30th goes to BB.
OBITUARIES
Eunice Clarine Adkins Brewer, 75, Ceredo; Dolly Sue Darnell Duffey, 28, Bomont; Esta F. Lovejoy, 92, Hamlin; Jewell L. McCoy, 72, West Hamlin; Shawn E. Stone, 19, Southside; Malcom “Mack” Slone.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.