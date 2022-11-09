1997
The Nov. 5 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Port Authority tours Lincoln airport site as decision draws near; State ACLU celebrates “Bill of Rights”; Sheriff Kim Cecil obtains federal law enforcement grant to hire two new deputies; Reading is fundamental; County Commission clerk Judy Johnson involved in collision; The facts about Hand, Foot and Mouth disease.
Guyan Valley’s students of the month: Bethany J. Price, Ronald Dailey, Kellena Baker & Cory Beck; A total of 13 local students make National Dean’s List; Vieweg and airport site selection; Rahall announces more cops for Lincoln County; That Hamlin PTO: The Saga continues!; Rockefeller praised Gore on announcement of new Telemedicine Grants for West Virginia; How do children use Math? Let them count the ways.
Local trooper S.B. Blankenship solves a burglary and a forgery in Alum Creek; Just south of the Arctic, the summer sun never reaches 18 degrees below the horizon and twilight lasts from sunset to sunrise; At the equator, twilight lasts about an hour with some seasonal variations; Labor leader Eugene V. Debs received nearly a million votes for president in 1920, while in prison on espionage charges.
The highest recorded speed at which anyone has received Morse code is 75.2 words per minute — over 17 symbols per second; Between them, your lungs contain about 300 million tiny air sacs, and their combined surface area equals that of a tennis court; Leaf-raking brothers, Chris and Tyler Midkiff of Branchland; LCOC’s executive director announces caregiver of the month as Becky Abbott; Polio survivors meeting; Unclaimed weapons no longer being sold at auction.
BIRTHS
Jacob Ryan Miller; Cody Dewayne Byrd; Kennedi Morgan Sanders.
OBITUARIES
Luther D. Cooper, 87, Salt Rock; Mathias Adkins Jr., Barboursville / Sias; Madeline Stover Atha, 73, Marmet; Minister Ossie Tomblin, 75, Ranger; Violet Imogene Vance Farley, 60, Harts; James Frank Craddock, 74, Chapmanville; Mary Josephine Hayner Peyton, 90, Chapmanville; Gary Odell Hoke, 54, Pl. View; Carrie Leo Davis Finley, 66, Kiahsville; Gusta Clay, 71, Branchland.
William Horris McClure, 83, Charleston; Emory Scott Bias, 78, Salt Rock; Wilda Caldwell Maynard, 84, Defiance, OH / Ranger; Era B. Rayburn, 75, Chapmanville; John Wesley Davis, 81, Midkiff; Dora E. Turley, 66, Alum Creek; George Nease, Jr., 80, Salt Rock; Gladys Evelyn Venoy, 78, Salt Rock; Virginia Violet McClure, 75, Alkol.
SPORTS
Duval Yellowjackets win big over Wayne Pioneers 40-27; Guyan Valley Wildcats blast South Gallia Rebels 48-18; Hamlin Bobcats wash out Marsh Fork Bulldogs 36-0; Guyan Valley C-team Patriots lose playoff game to Barboursville Pirates; The 1954 Topps card is the only baseball card featuring Tom Lasorda as a player.
MILITARY HONORS
Calvin Edward Saul, 1922-1996, U.S. Army; O.J. Lawson, Army Air Corps; Sgt. Paul S. Smith U.S. Army; Jesse Ball Sr., WW II, U.S. Army; Sailors Jim Phillips and Ray Clay; Eldon Walton Scites; Master Sgt. Theodore R. Slone; Sgt. Donald Ray McComas; and Junior Dingess, WWII, U.S. Army.