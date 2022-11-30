1997
The Nov. 26 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Lawmaster system blasted at commission hearing; Lincoln County loses two prominent citizens; Hamlin PTO shake-up moves Walls to presidency; SBA may soon decide on Branchland’s fate; Hospice holds benefit jewelry show; It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas; Wildcats take a bite out of the Bulldogs.
Deer season may yield record harvest; Woman killed in East Lynn ATV accident; Governor Underwood helped open freeway; Doing Laundry: I tie a loose knot in any stained garment before putting in the hamper. That way, I never miss a piece that needs special attention before putting in the washer; Columbia Natural Resources donates $100,000 to WVU Geology Program.
TRUDY’S RECIPE
Thanksgiving is the holiday we usually prefer to spend with our families. Since I chose to make my home in West Virginia, which is over 500 miles from my original home and family, it became apparent right away I had to set my own traditions for myself and my children, as we were too far away to “go over the river and through the woods to Grandmother’s house.”
There was never much speculation as to what the main dish would be on that most American of holidays. From the crack of dawn, the aroma of turkey with cornbread stuffing begins to fill the entire house. Luckily, I have two ovens. So. As the turkey is roasting, I also can bake the pumpkin, pecan and chess pies. I do that early so as to free the second oven for the side dishes that I make later in the day. Since corn was surely included in the very first Thanksgiving, I like to serve corn and our favorite is:
Fluffy Corn Pudding
2 cups cream-style corn
2 eggs, separated
¼ cup self-rising flour
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. pepper
1 cup Carnation Milk
½ lb. bacon, fried crisp and drained
1 tsp. baking powder
2 tbsp. corn meal
Sift together flour, salt, pepper and corn meal. Combine milk and egg yolks in a large bowl. Beat well. Blend in dry ingredients and mix until smooth. Beat egg whites with 1 tsp. baking powder until stiff, but not dry. Add corn and crumbled bacon to egg mixture, then fold in beaten egg whites. Pour into a well-greased, 2-quart casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for about one hour. Baking the casserole in a large pan, filled with hot water, makes a very light, souffle-like pudding.
ANNIVERSARY
Elbert and Sylvia Lambert of Ranger, 50th
MILITARY HONORS
U.S. Army Reserve Specialist Christian D. McManaman 450th Transportation Battalion in Manhattan, Kansas, which only has 14 members.
OBITUARIES
Joy Weatherholt Mannon, 58, West Hamlin; Luther S. Baldwin, 73, Hamlin; Frank McChristian, 87, Branchland; Lohman D. Gregg, 82, Madison; Glady J. Lucas, 84, West Hamlin; Arvil L. Mays, 82, Salt Rock; Robert Blaine Gillispie, 62, Kershaw, South Carolina, and Alum Creek; Raymond Johnson Sutphin, 61, Alkol; Hester Boehm, 66, Chapmanville; Helen Marie Prichard, 71, Midkiff; Dollie Mae Linville, 76, West Palm Beach and Alum Creek; Edward L. Roberts, 70, Griffithsville; Rayma Z. Brown; Jewell M. Dickens, 80, Madison; Robert Ford Runyan, 84, Sod; Nancy M. Bell, 91, Madison; Josephine Anderson Spangler, 78, Union, Ohio; Carmie Parsons, Branchland; Marileen Amma Porter, 76, Chapmanville; Earl Henry Lykins, 83, Salt Rock; Glen Arlen Roy, 83, Barboursville; and Frank A. Jordan, 31, Charleston.
SPORTS
Terry McGrady killed with a bow a 15-point buck weighing 221 pounds.