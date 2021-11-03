2005:The Nov. 9 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Many still miffed by Paine’s comments; New Harts sign vandalized; Bald eagle spotted in Branchland; Courthouse improvements continue in Hamlin; Route 10 committee seeking $12 million; Special levy set to go again in February; Tudors giving away truck for holidays; Lincoln PSD advises customers of water supply problem; Growing church honors pastor; Putnam General awards $2,000 scholarship to Hamlin High grad.; Last weeks Who, what, when, where column featured Sheridan & Ealie Angle, Glada Angle Elkins Yealey, Calloway & Betsy Linville, Danny Linville, Jack & Lucille Linville; Lair of the Poison Pen by Lee Arnold “Destined to be a shirtless dope on cops”; West Virginia committed to its veterans and military families; An olive branch, not switch, needed; Local veteran, Jim Ryan, remembers Nagasaki; Planning fall dinner parties takes some skill; USPS urges customers to not procrastinate for the holidays; Threat preparation is a team effort in Healthy Lincoln by Dr. Loren Smith; Large fungus found in Winfield, which weighed nearly 5#; Bobcats headed to ‘A’ playoffs; Junior high all-conference team dominated by Lincoln; Despite half-time deficit, Wildcats show courage; Gardening & Yardening by Thursy Baker ‘Clearing the air with house plants’; Will Smith returns to the screen as Hitch; Roy Lowe named Caregiver of the Quarter by Alice J. Tomblin, Exec. Dir. Of Lincoln County Opportunity Co.;
OBITUARIES
Birdie Adkins, 96, Huntington; Grace V. Adkins, 93, Alum Creek; Robert Lee Bryant, 94, Harts; Irene Adams Click, 76, Omar; Anna Mae Hager, 63 Verdunville; Thurman Hill, 82, Prichard; Clifford Ferrell Messer, 84, Cross Lanes; William H. Shiveller, 79, Sumerco; Juanita Weaver Taylor, 85; Vivian Marie Lawson Wood, 42, Hurricane.
BIRTHDAYS
Vestie M. Payton has reached 100 years on November 7, 2005.