The Dec. 10 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Domestic spat leads to stand-off; An apology from The Lincoln Journal to Mr. John T. Smith; A rash of break-ins covers Lincoln County; County Commission votes to close alley in Hamlin; Sheriff receives check from Hamlin VFD; Child struck by car in Hamlin; Herd wins MAC championship;
An old friend says hello: “Dear Sirs, Thank you for sending me the paper every week. I enjoy it. I am writing a little piece today and I would appreciate it if you would run in the paper before Christmas. If there is any charge please send me the bill. To all my wonderful friends in Lincoln County, May the good news of Christmas cause your hearts to sing and your souls to rejoice in His love. You are loved and not forgotten. Freddie McClellan, Bloomington, Indiana.”
BIRTHS
Tara Janai Purdy.
OBITUARIES
Freeling Dalton, 65, Harts; Louise Bias, Detroit, Man, and West Hamlin; Opal Adkins, 62, Newport, Florida, and Chapmanville; Elsie Jean Lewis, 62, Huntington; Elvin Smith Jr., 41, Chapmanville; Otho Howard Whited, 86, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and Wayne; Helen Marie Prichard, 73, Midkiff; Tara Bryant, 56, Spring Hill and Harts; Hettie Atkinson Roush, 78, Hamlin; and Garnett Adkins, 88, Harts.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal.