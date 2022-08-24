1997
The Aug. 20 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
School Board reduces deficit by $700,000.; Students slated for health screening; The Union FWBC celebrates 100 years, the founders were Jake Stanley, Floyd Nicholas, John Bird, Herman Carpenter, George Stowers & Fad Stowers and the church is located on Merritts Creek, near Griffithsville; Two male bodies found in Salt Rock home on McComas Road; Students slated for health screening; Delinquent Real Property taxes distributed.
Ginseng season ready to begin; Reader wary of the New World Order; Byrd’s Eye View: West Virginia: A special place to call home; Good things do happen in Lincoln County; Organ donation: You could make a difference; Senator Jay Rockefeller “WV families to get tax cut”; Groundbreaking celebration for Lincoln County Child Care Center in Hamlin.
American Legion Dinner: American Legion Chefs Merle Lucas and Paul Weaver prepare hamburgers and hot dogs at the cookout given the American Legion Auxiliary to honor local fire departments, emergency services personnel and members of the law enforcement agencies at the Post 111 in Hamlin with 31 members of different agencies showing up for the dinner.
The Caspian Sea, in Russia, is actually the world’s largest lake; The windward side of a mountain usually gets more precipitation than the other side and in some mountain ranges, the windward side also has more plant life.
Paper, it’s said, was invented in China around 100 C.E.; If you carry more than $10,000 into or out of the U.S. in currency, a report must be filed with U.S. Customs at the time you arrive or depart; Dwayne Linville received B.A. in Russian Studies from Bard College in Annandale, NY.
BIRTHDAYS
Happy Birthday A.J.
IN MEMORY
Tiger (Fat Boy)
Fat Boy was 21 years and four months and six days old, he was a life-long friend and precious pet. He died Aug. 6, 1997, at 9:30 a.m. in my arms at Dunbar Animal Hospital.
A special thank you to Doctors Perkins and Banning and staff for all the years of helping care for him. Also, thank God for all the years he gave him to me. Evelyn M. Miller
SPORTS
White-tailed deer pamphlet available; Hamlin band goes to camp in Cowen; Donkey baseball sweeps county, money to help handicapped, Joe Parsons participates in the game; Yellowjackets participate in Holland tour; Canadian Goose permit for WV; The sport of softball caught on in Lincoln County in the early 1950s, the first contests usually pitted teams from various communities against each other where some contests were family vs. family.
OBITUARIES
Mrs. Gale Warden, 87, Barboursville; Ruby “Perry” Huffman, 78, Alkol; Elzie Gene Miller, 61, Sod; Kathleen Curtis Sherga Kelly, 77, Branchland; Ray Kirk, 73, Ferrellsburg; Ella Louise Kirk Tyler, 71, Alum Creek; Robert Ferris Knipp, 63, Madison; Maude Spurlock, 72, Omar.