1997
The Oct. 15 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Troopers and deputies put dent in illegal drug trade; Lincoln EDA Director criticizes regional airport site selection; Sons of Confederacy honor their fallen heroes; Golden Anniversary of Yeager’s flight commemorated; Bad chemical mix causes scare at Ranger; Trail trial begins this week; Health insurance for kids needed.
Reader says stop those against airport; W.Va. education definitely going to change; An estimated one in four school-aged children have vision problems serious enough to affect their school work; Griper is angry with courthouse employees; Three troopers assaulted over weekend; Celebrities bring Breast Cancer Message to Huntington;
Studies show untreated, unpaved roads mean more dust and more problems for cars and people; The human brain is made up of more than eight billion cells; In England, teatime is any time between 4 and 7 p.m., but high tea or early supper may be at tea time or later.
TRUDY’S RECIPE
A good way to use a small amount of berries is to mix them with other compatible fruits, such as strawberries and rhubarb, pleaches and red raspberries or blackberries and any tart apple.
Blackberry Apple Pie
Topping: 2/3 cup flour, 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar, ¼ cup tossed pecans, 5 tbsp. plus 2 tsp. chilled butter.
Prepare topping by blending flour, sugar and pecans in a food processor. Cut in chilled butter, using off and on turns, until mixture resembles coarse corn meal. Set aside.
Filling: 1 cup sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1 tsp. vanilla, 5 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and cut into thin slices, 4 tbsp. cornstarch, 1 tbsp. lemon juice, 2/3 cup fresh blackberries.
Mix sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon in a large bowl, add apple slices, lemon juice and vanilla. Toss to mix, stir in berries.
Spoon fruit mixture into pie shell. Sprinkle all over with topping mixture. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven until the filling bubbles and topping is golden brown. This takes about 50 minutes. Cool. May be served slightly warm, with a small dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
BIRTHDAY
Marcie Turley, 60.
IN MEMORY
In loving memory of our son, brother and friend, Jeffery Elmer Stowers.
MILITARY NEWS
USAF Airman First Class Jason P. Baisden graduated from security apprentice at Air Force Security Police Academy, Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio.
U.S. Army Pvt. Jody L. Holton entered basic training at Fort Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina.
OBITUARIES
Muriel V. Richardson, 82, Dunbar and Alkol; Ernest Vance Jr., 68, Ranger; Luera Dollen, 87, Alkol; Kathryn M. Foss Griffith, 34, Sod; Arlene Dingess Stowers, 74, Alum Creek; Paul C. Dillon, 66, Holden.
SPORTS
Guyan Valley Wildcats easily shut out Vinson Tigers 18-0; Vance leads Hamlin Bobcats to 29-3 win.