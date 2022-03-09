The March 12 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Flood damage assessments high — 272 homes, 140 bridges and culverts damaged and a Pontiac was found in the Mud River after flood waters receded — the owner had tried to drive through high water; Schools in crisis — “Borrowing from Peter to pay Paul” — Lincoln’s monthly struggle just to meet payroll; President Bill Clinton says “Lincoln designated as Federal Disaster Area”; County Commission taking measures to effectively bill state for housing prisoners; Estimates for Garretts Bend water; Columbia Gas Transport moving out, Columbia Natural Resources moving in; What a Federal Disaster means; Ignorance & prejudice surround Harts hard reputation, community of good, hard working people still thought of as wild and unruly; Alum Creek pond to be drained; Branchland woman was eyewitness to Buffalo Creek tragedy, therefore, she saw last week’s flooding in Lincoln County differently than most other residents; The Boy Scouts of America Pack 400 and Troop 400 collected 1,463 items on Sat., Feb. 22 and placed on the shelves of the soon-to-be opened F.A.I.T.H Pantry; Local resident, Wesley Runyan of Sumerco, accepted at Harding University in Seary, Ark.
IN THE SERVICE: Two Branchland men to receive commissions in the US Army, Douglas Clay and Luke Bess, both graduates of Guyan Valley High School.
ANNIVERSARIES: 50th Anniversary for Nando Jr. and Jeweldine Bledsoe Johnson of Milton
BIRTHS: Welcome Jacob Travis Breedlove; Welcome James Christian Brown;
BIRTHDAYS: A 3rd Happy Birthday to Alexandria Stratton; 9th Happy Birthday to Michael Wells.
OBITUARIES: Lavanna L. Bray, 65, Hamlin; Gail Dial, 83, Branchland; Herman N. Hall, 73, Hensley; Roma D. Mullins, 88, Ferrellsburg; Jerry Stollings Jr., 18, Chapmanville; Dallas J. Thompson “Jack”, 88, Branchland; Columbus Vance, 83, West Hamlin.
SPORTS: Bobcats down Duval in sectional, face Vinson in regional final.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.