2005: The Oct. 19 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Lincoln school board still not giving up the fight, despite ruling; Residents get to vote on special levy Saturday; False candidate could get three years in penitentiary; Dump cleanups continue to be a priority for county government, pictured was one in Branchland; Lincoln man sentenced for meth distribution; 120-hr EMT-B class at Hamlin public library; Congratulations to Christina Callison 2005 C-Team Miss Raider; Lair of the Poison Pen by Lee Arnold “Pushing the limits of 15 items or less”; Gripes & Gratitudes; Inspector in car confronts a farmer and here’s what he says, “If you want to tell me what to do with my land, maybe you ought to pay the taxes”; Thursy Baker’s column “Gardening & Yardening” this week “Bring tender bulbs indoors before frost”.
SPORTS
Soccer playoffs begin with Goal Stopper Alyssa Adkins grabs the ball to stop a score against Huntington St. Joseph Central Catholic.
OBITUARIES
Cletus Adkins, 82, Sias; Freeman Bell, 90, S. Charleston; Julia Chandler, 92, Alkol; Chris Allen Chapman, 65, Branchland; Luna Flemmings, 88, Dehue; Billy George Fletcher, 65, Huntington; Myrtle Mae Wheatley Gullett, 84, Chapmanville; Irene Estep Hatfield, 76, Huntington; Goldie Ola Pesimer Cook Hensley, 70, West Hamlin; Dave R. Johnson, 87, Barboursville; Jimmy Linville, 75, Morrisvale; Leah Elizabeth Martin, 77, Huntington; Madison Raeann Pridemore, infant, Chapmanville; Morris R. Silva, 75, Morrisvale; Frances E. Thomasson, 82, Hurricane.
KIDS OF THE WEEK
Meet Katy Coiner, Midway Elementary.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.