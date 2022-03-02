1997
The Feb. 26 and March 5 editions of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Unfunded mandates, workers comp. premiums add to Lincoln’s woes; Chapmanville man, Stonewall Conley, goes on trial for murder in the death of Lawrence Payne near Smokehouse Fork; Underwood responds to Pritt’s comments; Pritt accuses Caperton of helping Underwood; Hamlin High School break in; Ferrellsburg woman injured in crash; LCOC names Homemaker/caregiver of the month, Brenda Frye; Lincoln hit hard by massive flooding when 65 culverts or bridges washed out and over 100 Lincoln homes affected by flooding; Magistrate McCormick under fire; EDA holds informational meeting to discuss regional airport possibility; State police investigating possible rape in Hamlin; County students jam in Knoxville; 247 years celebrated with a surprise birthday party on Sunday, February 16 and the honorees were Zula Adkins with 92 on Feb. 12, Maxine Lovejoy with 76 Feb. 15, Marietta Lovejoy with 61 February 10 and Naaman Dunn Jr. with 18 on February 6.
PEOPLE’S POLL: What do you think about Lincoln County’s bid for the regional airport? 1) It would be all right, that would be nice, Eddie Aldridge, Harts, 2) I’m all for it, even though it’s going to bring pollution, noise and exhaust. It’s still going to offer jobs and bring other business to the county, Scott Henry, Huntington, 3) If it brings jobs to Lincoln County, it can’ be all bad, Ruth Egnor, Griffithsville, 4) It would bring beter roads, more stores, restaurants and improve the schools, I’m all for it, Mike Mosteller, Garetts Bend, 5) It’ll be one of the best things that ever happened to Lincoln County, it will boost the tax base, Ray Adkins, Alum Creek, 6) I think it will be good, it will bring more money to Lincoln County, Barbara Stowers, Garetts Bend.
SPORTS: Hamlin Junior Lady Cats win conference title; Guyan Valley downs Harts; Hamlin downs Buffalo; Lady Jackets down Hamlin in one point thriller; Lions regain county championship.
IN MEMORY: Earmel Smith Oct. 14, 1916 — Mar. 7, 1996; Sylvia R. Mullins Jan. 15, 1934 — Feb. 25, 1994; Eddie Miller Mar. 28, 1979 — Mar. 4, 1993.
BIRTHS: Welcome Hunter Case Crosby; Emily Paige Cummings; James Christian Brown; Andrew Blake Davis.
ANNIVERSARIES: 62nd celebrated by Bethel & Sherman Bragg; Bill & Thelma Coiner celebrated 50th.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy Birthday Mamaw, I love you very much, Lenzie Re; Nifty and Fifty, Janet Sue Egnoe, Love the Clan; Happy 1st Brandon Scott Davis; Freda Mae Tully celebrates 90th; Jessie Ryan 95 years young; March 7th, Mom’s baby is grown up and now he’s Felicia’s handsome man — Happy 18h birthday, we love you, Mom and Felicia.
OBITUARIES: Danny L. Chapman, 53, Milton; Helena Cooper, 79, Alkol; Tom W. Hauldren, 69, Hamlin; Cora Rae Elkins, 91, Chesapeake, OH; George Ferguson, 77, Ranger; Irvin K. Lambert, 41, Cleveland, OH; Allie W. Vance, 81, Chapmanville.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.