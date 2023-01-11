The Jan. 14 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Jan. 12 is the filing date for those running for office; Making a joyful noise; David Scragg sentenced to 18 months in prison for embezzlement from Lincoln Emergency Services; Lucas trial continued; McGraw-Hill report notes treaty is bad for state; Jackson fights to secure jail rights; Guyan Valley students of month for January: Melissa Dawn Cook — Eric Wayne Davis — Gary Lee Tabor II — Jenny Shay Sanders; Fan upset by coach’s “unsportsmanlike” conduct.
OBITUARIES
Era Adkins, 90, South Point, Ohio; Kristi Ann McComas, 15, Hurricane; Eva Mae Tye Bell, 89; Charlene Cook Stone, 41, Quinland; Perry Mason Browning, 81, Hamlin; Alta M. Jeffers Adkins Porter, 92, Salt Rock; McClessie V. Hansley, 79, Wharton; Raymond Stanley, 83, Griffithsville; Anna Marie Bias, 71, Longwood, Florida; Agnes Elizabeth Powell, 88, West Hamlin; and Jerry Miller Roberts, 81, Charleston.
SPORTS
Guyan Valley Wildcats crowned 1997 Boone-Lincoln Conference Champions; No. 5 rated Class A Harts Lions picked up the easy win over visiting Duval Yellowjackets with 12 points; Hamlin Bobcats and Guyan Valley Wildcats take it to the extreme in double overtime contest, oh my!
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal.