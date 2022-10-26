1997: The Oct. 22 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Drug arrests continue; Rahall visits Hamlin 4-6 awards ceremony; Yeager’s historic flight re-enacted; Chambers sworn in as federal judge; Stamp commemorates Yeager’s X-1 flight; Briana Cooper of Hamlin is the winner of the teddy bear given in loving memory of Harvey Snodgrass; Jim Bowen heads AFL-CIO; The missing link is the Corridor II Highway.
Reader disagrees with Sentinel article; Is there a bandit in your mailbox? The course is Constitutional Theory 101; Secret recipes for successful politicians in West Virginia: What it takes is? Greasy chicken and cupcakes, of course!; Two Lincoln youths injured while hunting; Lincoln EDA still fighting for airport-transpark; FBI Agent Hoffert being transferred from Huntington to Cleveland.
Guyan Valley class of 1947 hold 50th reunion; Visibility is the key to a safer Halloween; Hamlin International Order of the Rainbow pictured; Preventing the spread of colds and Flu; Rockefeller vows to protect medicare in speech to Seniors’ Group.
TRUDY’S RECIPE
Chili making is serious business!
Most people who make chili already have their tried and true recipe for making it and are convinced theirs is the very best. But there are others who have not tried making it on their own — so these recipes are for them.
A good chili takes a long time to cook, but other than the long simmering time, and a good sip once in a while, it is very simple to make. This recipe is from a San Francisco fireman, who had all the time in the world hopefully, between calls for assistance at some emergency.
Dynamite Chili
2 cups of water and 1 cup dried pinto beans. Soak overnight .Cook drained beans in water to cover over medium heat until tender — about 1 to 1½ hours.
1 tbsp. cooking oil
1 onion, sliced
1 green pepper, cored, seeded and chopped finely
1 garlic clove, finely minced
2/3 lbs. boneless pork, cut into small cubes
2/3 lbs. beef chuck, cut into small cubes
16 oz. can of tomatoes
1 tbsp. chili powder (or more, if you like it HOT)
2 tsp. ground cumin (very important)
1 can green chili peppers, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat oil in a medium-heavy Dutch oven. Add onion, garlic and green pepper, saute, stirring until tender. Add meat and brown well. Add tomatoes and seasonings, cover and simmer 1 ½ hours. Longer is better.
Taste for seasoning. If it’s too mild, add more of whatever you prefer. The original recipe calls for 1 tsp. dried oregano, but I prefer to omit it. I think oregano adds an Italian flavor, and I prefer all Tex-Mex.
While simmering, be sure to stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Serve in individual bowls with a bit of grated cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese on top. A dollop of sour cream also does wonders.
OBITUARIES
Virginia Maxine Browning Pullen, 70, West Hamlin; Minister Clovis Frye, 81, West Hamlin; Onie “Reese” Loftis, 74, McCorkle; Billy Joe Moore, 45, Morrisvale; John Quincy Fowler, 87, Huntington; Edna L. Grimmett, 66, Bruno; Ova P. Wells, 86, Branchland; Freddie Adkins, 55, Cleveland/Yawkey; Opal M. Painter, 87, Hammond/Hurricane; Allen B. Scaggs, 94, Chapmanville; Ancita M. Overton, 66, Charleston; Cecil Thurmond Moore, 33, Chapmanville; Jarvis M. McComas, 64, Nocoma/St. Albans; Frank Miller, 68, Spurlockville; Rosie N. Clark, 67, Sumerco; Sally A. Dingess,86, Jeffrey; Mary Francis Powell, 85, Hamlin; Paris Horton, 70, Williamson; James A. Coffman, Sr., 88, West Hamlin.
SPORTS
Guyan Valley Wildcats (#17 in Class A) explode in fourth quarter to defeat Van Bulldogs; All three county football teams share crown — Duval Yellowjackets hammer Hamlin Bobcats 34-29; Harts Creek Buddy League Basketball: Celtics, Sonics, Hornets, Magic, Lakers, Bulls & Raptors.