Phyllis Stowers.jpg
1997: The Oct. 22 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:

Drug arrests continue; Rahall visits Hamlin 4-6 awards ceremony; Yeager’s historic flight re-enacted; Chambers sworn in as federal judge; Stamp commemorates Yeager’s X-1 flight; Briana Cooper of Hamlin is the winner of the teddy bear given in loving memory of Harvey Snodgrass; Jim Bowen heads AFL-CIO; The missing link is the Corridor II Highway.

