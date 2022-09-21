1997
The Sept. 17 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Port Authority may make airport choice soon; Central UM hoe-down held; Democrats meet, hear Colorado Governor; Columbia Natural Resources expands computer learning center at Hamlin Public Library: Violet Browning’s Corsica collided with a tanker truck on State Route 10 in front of Guyan Valley High School, no one was injured; Chuck Yeager and Governor Underwood to speak at Marshall University; Governor calls for examination of truck speed limits; Parents ask state board to intervene.
Columbia Natural Resources donates computers to Library; Tornado man wins medical malpractice verdict against CAMC; Cat owners alerted to deadly tumors from vaccinations; Lordy, Lordy, Look who’s 40? It’s Chris Wilkinson; Rockefeller, Underwood welcome Japanese automotive executives; Stephanie Noe crowned 97 Miss Harts; When traveling, take twice the money and half the clothes you think you will need; Byrd’s 1997 WV Scholastic Recognition Award Winners: Marsha Thompson, Crystal Brumfield, Valerie Nicole Nelson, Kimberly Ann Lucas, Matthew Sean McClure.
TRUDY’S RECIPE OF THE WEEK
Who ever heard of a cantaloupe pie? Well, I learned not to knock it until you’ve tried it. When my son came in raving about a cantaloupe pie he was served at a friend’s in
Atlanta, I reluctantly prepared one; and I found him right; it is delicious. The most important thing to remember is to use a real, sure-enough cantaloupe; not one of those muskmelons pretending to be a cantaloupe.
Cantaloupe Pie
1 cup sugar
2 tbsp. Flour
3 eggs, slightly beaten
1 cup cantaloupe puree (well ripened)
1 tsp. vanilla
2 tbsp. oleo
1 baked 8-inch pie shell
Whipped cream
Combine first four ingredients in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat until mixture thickens and boils. Be careful, stir constantly; mixture will burn easily. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and oleo. Cool a bit, pour into baked pie shell, and chill. Cover with whipped cream or Cool Whip before serving.
BIRTHDAYS
Reba Thompson Sergent, 77; Mary Darnell, 40.
IN LOVING MEMORY
Donzel “Tiny” Burger, Sept. 15, 1923 — June 19, 1997.
OBITUARIES
Elsie Mynes Johnson, 86, Sod; Lawton Cleon Linville, 62, Griffithsville; Trudy Chloe Quillin LaPrad, 64, Chapmanville; Mary Martha J. Chambers, 96, Hamlin; Wilkie Smith, 82, Sumerco; Ada Baisden, Chapmanville; Delores Means Belcher, 78, Tornado; Eril Price, 94, Julian; Nora C. Brumfield, 76, Ranger; Jack D. Frye, 61, Alkol; Theora C. Adkins, 83, East Lynn; Raymond E. Johnson, 39, Lesage; Mabel K. McGhee, 79, West Hamlin; Dennis Wayne Gillenwater, 48, Yawkey; Effie M. Pauley, 96, Alum Creek; Dennis Ray Canterbury, 44, Madson; Virgil L. Bledsoe, 82, Chapmanville; Lottie Ann Hatcher, Chapmanville; Margaret B. Hauldren, 70, Fort Worth/Hurricane; William Jennings Adkins.
SPORTS
Joey Vance rushes for 172 yards as Bobcats massacre Notre Dame 43 to 14; Richard Cyfer’s Taxidermy in Logan show; Yellowjacket rally a little too late as Wildcats hold off Duval in overtime.