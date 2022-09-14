The Sept. 10 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Everyone agrees: “Vote of a lifetime” on Sept. 27; Fire destroys West Hamlin stone home; FEMA workshops scheduled; Marshall offers fall ACT, SAT prep courses; Western Regional Jail Site to be discussed at public meeting.
Hamlin Public Library offering info-system workshop; State Board of Education to meet in Lincoln; New deputy sworn in; Airport could still land in Lincoln County; Rockefeller finds way to children’s healthcare.
Pogo sez: “We have met the enemy — and he is us!”; West Hamlin minister seeks help with food pantry; Some SSI checks running late; Most babies can walk unaided by the time they reach 18 months of age; Woodcocks can locate worms below the surface of the ground with the tips of their beaks; Dolphins can reach speeds of up to 25 mph.
BIRTHDAY
Nora “Granny” Ball, 100.
IN THE SERVICE
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Cl. Bill V. Davidson decorated with Meritorious Service Medal.
OBITUARIES
Calvin Johnson, 90, Branchland; Hazel A. Bryant, 78, Harts; B. Guy Weaver, 74, Madison; Sylvia L. Chafin, 62, Chapmanville; Sarah Frances Keaton Sheltz, 86, Milton; Howard Smith, Orrville, Ohio; Shelby Kirk, 76, Ferrellsburg; Dennis W. Gillenwater, 48, Yawkey.
SPORTS
Why do we blame others for our loss; Softball Hall of Fame: Jeff Huffman, pitcher; Paris Browning, short stop; Donald Whitten, third base; Keith Johnson, catcher.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal.