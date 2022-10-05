1997: The Oct. 1 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Lincoln County school testing begins in October; Fire destroys home of Laura Moore in Hubball; Scragg pleads guilty to embezzlement from Lincoln Vol. Emergency Services; Port Authority to open meetings to the public; County and State say “yes” to amendment one; Lincoln Food Stamp Program improving.
Aids curriculum presented in Lincoln County Schools; Need a little excitement in your life, the WV Humanities Council has a program just right for you; WV Pageant seeks contestants; Early English cookbooks show the Elizabethans ate swans, served at their banquets in reapplied plumage. Other delicacies included candied violets and rose petals.
Lincoln’s connection to Johnny Paycheck “Take This State and Love it”; The world’s largest crater is Coon Butte or Barringer Crater near Winslow, Arizona, which is about 575 ft. deep; The largest leaf of any plant belongs to the raffia palm of the Mascarene Islands and they measure up to 65 ½ ft.; Roses are balm for the Soul; Harts river jump was nothing but a hoax; 500 Christians to converge on Lincoln this summer.
West Virginia communities unite for Breast Cancer Awareness; The disease we call the common cold is really a group of illnesses that can be caused by any one of almost 200 different viruses; Marshall awards 194 degrees for second summer term; Take a horse and buggy ride at the Ranger Septemberfest; Stacy Adkins crowned Hamlin’s Miss Junior High.
Gardening & Yardening Lincoln County by Thursy Baker covered “Flowers from Bulbs”; Charleston law firm to sue on behalf of diet pill users; France has the greatest consumption of alcohol per person, with the equivalent of 22.3 pints of alcohol per year.
TRUDY’S RECIPE OF THE WEEK
Mrs. MacGehee’s Hot Dog Relish
4 cups ground onions
4 cups ground cabbage
4 cups ground green tomatoes
Mix all and sprinkle with non-iodized salt, let stand overnight. Rinse with cold water and drain — squeeze out excess liquid.
Mix six cups white sugar, 4 cups cider vinegar, 2 cups water, 2 tablespoons celery seed, 4 teaspoons mustard seed, 3 teaspoons turmeric in a large pot. Add chopped vegetables.
Heat to boiling and simmer for three minutes. Pour into hot, sterilized jars and seal with sterilized lids.
BIRTHS
Welcome Megan Elysse Tully, daughter of Jason and Kristi Tully, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 ½ inches in length.
BIRTHDAYS
Jackson Lee Jeffrey; Brandi Alissa Isaacs, 1, daughter of Paul B. and Dee Dee Isaacs.
OBITUARIES
Card of Thanks from Lucy Withrow and family.
SPORTS
Guyan Valley claws Hannan 42 to 6, Jason Clay leads the way with 111 yards; Burch Bulldogs take a bite out of Hamlin Bobcats 36 to 23; Duval Yellowjackets unable to stop Fizer, lose 56 to 7; Jr. Hamlin Bobcats cruise past Duval Yellowjackets 30-6; Duval Raiders A-team roll over Van Bulldogs.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal.