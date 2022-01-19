1997: The Jan. 22 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Pennzoil will not be sold; Alum Creek couple charged with child neglect; Jackson lauds state’s “upward spiral” in education; What’s next for Lincoln schools?; State Police bust truck theft ring; Lincoln County shows improvement in unemployment rate over past 15 years; Lincoln County ranks at the bottom in number of doctors; Harts man charged with armed robbery; Herman and Ruby Graham of Hamlin celebrate 50th wedding anniversary; “Southern scheduled for comprehensive evaluation visit by North Central Assoc. of Colleges and schools; Further plans for Statewide Trails Program unveiled; Protect your pipes in cold weather Know How; Student from Sod, Holly Alford, honored at Lipscomb University for academic achievement during all semester.
BIRTHS: Welcome Hannah Joyce Midkiff, Jordan Alexis Lane
BIRTHDAYS: Happy 10th Nathan Clayton; Happy 1st to Bobby Dwight Huffman; Happy ? to Jack Simpkins.
OBITUARIES: Clifford Adkins, Wayne; James C. Ashworth, 89, Culloden; Melvin Harold Kelly, 75, Harts; Virginia Daryl Price, 75, Branchland; Pearl Nida Sergent, 100, Salt Rock.
SERVICE: Army Pvt. Janet L. Beckelheimer is in basic training in Ft. Jackson, Columbia, SC.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.