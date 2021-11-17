2004: The Nov. 17 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Rt. 37 water may find funding, customers to pick up tab; West Hamlin names two new council member; Local schools pay tribute to local veterans; Police still searching for fugitive; School to be auctioned off; Election results to be certified this week; Click it or Ticket campaign runs through end of month; Who, What, When, Where column Nov. 17, 2004 featured Floss Lawson and her son from Minnesota, he always said she ran him out of the house when she turned the heat on in the winter; In Loving Memory of Crae Allen Justice; LCOC Spaghetti/Gospel Sing; the National Dean’s List had Jennifer Hager, Summer N. Clay, Ashlee N. Perry, Brandon Porter, Jason R. Courts, Jared Cyfers, Kristine A. Adkins, Bethany J. Price, Christie L. Ramey, Gregory A. Adkins, Terri Duttine, Jonathan M. Clay, Connie J. Dyer, Tabitha K. Kopsolias, Casey N. Lucas, Victoria L. Toler, Brandi C. Vickers, Levi S. Johnston; Thursy Baker’s Gardening & Yardening says, “Spring-blooming bulbs should be planted now”
OBITUARIES PUBLISHED: Mary Elizabeth DeMoss Allison, 90, Charleston; Otie Lee Smith Brammer, 83, St. Albans; Darrell L. Clark, 79; Phyllis Jean Harvey, 67, Genoa; Stanley P. Hayner, 562, formerly of Leet; Anna Lillian Hicks, 90, Milton; Betty Jo Templeton Holton, 75, Tornado; Pearl B. Lewis, 89, Summersville; Sandy Dunlap McCallister, 60, Griffithsville; Delbert Nelson, 67, Branchland; Bertie L. Nichols, 81, St. Albans; Robert Lee Payne, 72, Jodie; Pershing C. Smith, Jr., 63, Salt Rock; Ruby Jewell Sowards, 86. Culloden.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.