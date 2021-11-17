Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Phyllis Stowers.jpg
Buy Now

2004: The Nov. 17 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:

Rt. 37 water may find funding, customers to pick up tab; West Hamlin names two new council member; Local schools pay tribute to local veterans; Police still searching for fugitive; School to be auctioned off; Election results to be certified this week; Click it or Ticket campaign runs through end of month; Who, What, When, Where column Nov. 17, 2004 featured Floss Lawson and her son from Minnesota, he always said she ran him out of the house when she turned the heat on in the winter; In Loving Memory of Crae Allen Justice; LCOC Spaghetti/Gospel Sing; the National Dean’s List had Jennifer Hager, Summer N. Clay, Ashlee N. Perry, Brandon Porter, Jason R. Courts, Jared Cyfers, Kristine A. Adkins, Bethany J. Price, Christie L. Ramey, Gregory A. Adkins, Terri Duttine, Jonathan M. Clay, Connie J. Dyer, Tabitha K. Kopsolias, Casey N. Lucas, Victoria L. Toler, Brandi C. Vickers, Levi S. Johnston; Thursy Baker’s Gardening & Yardening says, “Spring-blooming bulbs should be planted now”

BIRTHDAY: Happy 1st Birthday November 7th, Addision Lea Pritchard; Kyle Cleston Wade celebrates #1.

OBITUARIES PUBLISHED: Mary Elizabeth DeMoss Allison, 90, Charleston; Otie Lee Smith Brammer, 83, St. Albans; Darrell L. Clark, 79; Phyllis Jean Harvey, 67, Genoa; Stanley P. Hayner, 562, formerly of Leet; Anna Lillian Hicks, 90, Milton; Betty Jo Templeton Holton, 75, Tornado; Pearl B. Lewis, 89, Summersville; Sandy Dunlap McCallister, 60, Griffithsville; Delbert Nelson, 67, Branchland; Bertie L. Nichols, 81, St. Albans; Robert Lee Payne, 72, Jodie; Pershing C. Smith, Jr., 63, Salt Rock; Ruby Jewell Sowards, 86. Culloden.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.

Recommended for you