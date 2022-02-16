1997
The Feb. 12 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
State board approves Lincoln’s proposals to consider closing schools, cutting staff; Gandy makes emotional appeal about “unfunded mandates” and workers’ comp costs, court action may be taken; Area sheriff’s departments in crisis — Who’s to blame?; Lincoln County Commission finds possible windfall, Waldron says; Senators support a Lincoln site for regional airport;
People’s Poll: The Lincoln BOE has said it must consolidate three schools, Branchland Elem., Woodville Elem. and McCorkle Kindergarten Center in order to meet the state budget requirements — How will this affect you, your family and/or the community?
“They shouldn’t do it because more drugs will be brought into the schools and there will be more fighting between kids from different areas.” Tabith Adkins, Branchland
“I think it’s time for Lincoln County to consolidate, there should be two schools. I’m definitely for two schools.” John Midkiff, Hamlin
“If the kids are going to be on a bus for more than half hour, I don’t agree with it. The idea is to get on with education, not riding on a bus.” Missy Dollen, Griffithsville
“I don’t see why they don’t just build the two new schools and get it over with, it’s going to happen. When they consolidate, it’s going to hurt the special education kids.” Susan Lawrence, Hamlin
“I don’t like the idea of consolidation because some of the kids that live up Mud River will have so far to ride. I feel there will be a lot of drop outs.” Rose Rakes, Hamlin
“These little children that have to ride so far on the bus, that’s what bothers me.” Alma Stickler, Hamlin.
UNKNOWN AUTHOR’S POEM
I have worshiped in churches and chapels,
I have prayed in the busy street;
I have sought my God and found Him,
Where the waves of the ocean meet.
I have knelt in the silent forest,
In the shade of some ancient trees,
But the dearest of all my altars was
Raised at my mother’s knee.
I have listened to God in His temple,
I have caught His voice in the crowd.
I have heard Him speak when the
Breakers were booming long and loud.
When the wind played along in the tree top,
My Father has talked to me,
But I never have heard Him clearer,
Than I did at my mother’s knees.
The things in my life that are worthy,
Were born at my mother’s breast.
Ad built in mine by the magic,
Of the years that have brought me to manhood.
Have taken her far from me.
But memories keep me from straying,
Too far from my mother’s knees.
God made me the man of his vision,
And purged me of all selfishness.
God keep me trye to His standard,
And help me to live to bless.
And help me to live to bless.
And help me to live in bliss.
God hallow the Holy impress,
Of the day that used to be,
And keep me a pilgrim forever,
To the shrine at my mother’s knees.
OBITUARIES
Niddie Abraham, 76, Charleston; Dallas Bartram, 80, Branchland; Blanchie Colegrove, 80, Branchland; Cora Conley, 84, Chapmanville; Lou F. Conley, 78, Chapmanville; John W. Fouts, 55, S. Charleston; Reola Godby, 63, Branchland; Earl K. Lucas, Sr., 61, Denver, NC; Clyde W. Maxey, 76, Branchland; Lettie McCormick, 90, Alum Creek; Woodrow L. Thompson, 80, East Liverpool, OH.; Narlis Watts Sr., 76, Chapmanville.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.