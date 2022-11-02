1997
The October 29th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Trail sentenced to life without mercy; Yeager dropped as site selection draws near; Sweetland man, Delbert Miller, killed while cutting tree; Judge’s outrage over raid leads to Mason doctor’s acquittal; abuses parallel Lincoln’s Jarrell case; Mr. Robinson thanked for his help.
Derail the fast-track procedures; Bumpy roads, take me home; Beckley’s namesake A man to be celebrated; the only poisonous bird found so far is the Pitohul from New Guinea identified in 1992 and their feathers have the same orange and black colors as a poison dart frog; The biggest use of margarine is when it’s spread on toast.
Pick of the Crop: Happy Halloween — Nicholas Ruggle, Shane Estep, Tyler Haven Lambert, Hilary Ruggle, Clenis, Dallas, Bud & Woody Godby, Joshua Ryan Adkins, Aundrea Bradburn & Tyler Matthew Adkins;
TRUDY’S RECIPE
I have found a recipe for a good chili that can be enjoyed by people who have decided to eat only chicken, turkey or fish. Supposedly it is much better for you than the beef chili and I have been told it is just as good.
White Chili
1 ¼ cup finely chopped onion
1 clove finely minced garlic
1 lbs. ground turkey breast (Though I see no reason why the dark meat couldn’t be used, except for the fact it is not white).
4 oz. can chopped green chilies
1 tsp. ground cumin
Salt & pepper to taste
¾ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 can Navy or Great Northern Beans
3 cans chicken broth
Saute the turkey in a small amount of cooking oil in a large saucepan. Add onion and garlic and saute, stirring, until onion is barely tender. Add chicken broth, seasonings, and chilies. Bring to boil, turn down heat and simmer for two hours, stirring often. Add beans and continue to simmer for 30-40 minutes. Taste for seasoning; add more cumin if you like. Serve with shredded cheese.
ANNIVERSARY
40th — Mr. and Mrs. Clinton (Kenny) and Pansy Lucas.
50th — Mr. and Mrs. Mack and Macie Adkins.
BIRTHS
Brandon Tyler Holley
OBITUARIES
Theodore Banks Jr., 48, Alum Creek; Forest L. Pridemore; Pat Ann Conley, 76, Harts; Paul E. Dunlap, 56, Madison; Delbert W. Miller, Garnett E. Craft, 79, Huntington; Agnes Linville; William Thomas Nichols, 76, Clendenin; Harold Shaffer, 69, Lansing; Oliver Mason Greenhill, 55, West Hamlin.
SPORTS
Hamlin Bobcats rain on Marsh Fork Generals 51-12; Duval Yellowjackets were flooded by the Big Creek Owls 58-18; Burch Bulldogs swamped Guyan Valley Wildcats; Turkey season in full swing; Hamlin Junior High loses to Chapmanville Tigers; Guyan Valley students of the month are: Amanda Moore, Don Miller, Cody Vickers and Julie Mabe.