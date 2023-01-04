1998
The Jan. 7 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
MacCallum speaks out on global warming treaty; Bank One sells three county branches; Bobcat Restaurant marks its Golden Anniversary; St. Mary’s and Cabell refuse Carelink; Marshall class registration begins this week; Lucas murder trial may begin this week; Go-Mart offers reward in shooting death in Dunbar of clerk Mark D. Ballengee; LCOC executive director announces Homemaker of the Month, Helen Johnson.
TRUDY’S RECIPE
After all the rich foods of the holidays, it is time for plainer and more simple foods, also probably some that are a bit easier on the budget. In the South, black-eyed peas are always served on New Year’s Day. Here, in West Virginia, my late mother-in-law always prepared some form of fresh cabbage. She said, “Cabbage on New Years is good luck. It means you will get ahead in the days ahead.” Since, after all these years, I am more of a West Virginian than a Georgian, I will pass along a good recipe including cabbage.
Cabbage Rolls
1 lb. ground beef
½ cup uncooked regular rice
1 egg, beaten
Salt and pepper to taste
6 large cabbage leaves
1 medium onion, chopped
2 tbsp. melted oleo
10.5 oz. can tomato soup
1 ½ cups water
3 tbsp. lemon juice
1 tbsp. sugar
Combine ground beef, rice, egg, salt and pepper. Mix well. Cook cabbage leaves in boiling water for 5-8 minutes, until well wilted, and drain. Place equal portions of meat mixture in the center of each cabbage leaf, fold the ends over, roll them up and secure them with a toothpick. Saute the onion in oleo until tender, but not brown. Add tomato soup and remaining ingredients, cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
Shred the remaining head of cabbage and place in Dutch oven. Place rolls on top of shredded cabbage and pour tomato soup mixture over. Cover and place in 350 deg. oven, baking 1 to 1-1/2 hour. Makes six servings. Enjoy.
ANNIVERSARY
William and Mavis Ellis, 50 years.
BIRTHDAY
Katley Marie Thaxton, 2.
OBITUARIES
Avis Adkins, 46, Winter Haven, Florida; Bertha E. Adkins. 70, Huntington; Lura Louise Hall Scites, 77, West Hamlin; Roy A. Rogers, 62, Dayton, Ohio; Marjorie Virginia Dingess, 71, Dingess; Opal D. Clay, 83, Branchland; John Arthur Dobbins, 67, Hamlin and Mason County; Roy Richmond, 78, Palermo; Olive Jane Alderman Coiner, 94, Ravenswood; Lloyd Frye, 69, Ranger; Florence G. Browning, 64, Harts; James Mencer Davis, 63, Lakeland, Florida; and Greg R. Williamson, 21, Huntington.
SPORTS
Hamlin Bobcats defeat Harts Lions in nail-biter, 67 to 66; Guyan Valley Wildcats can’t stop Buffalo Bison stampede 72-47; Both varsity basketball teams at Hamlin defeat Alumni.