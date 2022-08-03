Back in Time 1997
The July 30 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Airport workshop in Hamlin draws crowd largely in favor of Lincoln site, but Jim Chojnacki, who, along with Bill Hagette, opposes proposed Lincoln County airport-transpark; West Hamlin man indicted on cocaine charge; Physical therapy center opens in Hamlin.
John W. Smith pleads guilty to drug charges; Former Hamlin woman in movie about Elvis impersonator; Robberies and suicide keep troopers busy; Upper Mud River Dam temporarily lowered; Griffith reunion celebrates family; Yeager Airport: The Facts!
Baby Day at Harts Health Center; Hamlin High and Hamlin Elementary receive grant; Governor unveils jobs for West Virginia’s graduates; Alyssa Janel Cook crowned Baby Miss Liberty.
IN THE SERVICE
USMC Pfc. Greg A. Caudill, recently completed the Administrative Clerk Course at Camp Lejeune, N.C.; US Army S/Sgt. Reginald L. Adkins graduated from the drill sergeant school at Fort Jackson, Columbia, S.C.
USN & USMC forces capable of quickly responding to a multitude of crises around the world and recently, Navy Seaman James E. Phillips of Hamlin demonstrated the Navy’s and Marine Corps’ capability to react to an overseas or local crisis during training exercises along Southern California’s coast.
TRUDY’S COOKING
Last week, we had the Black Walnut Coconut Cake — The item below is the syrup to pour over it.
Coconut Syrup
1 cup sugar
½ cup water
1 tablespoon oleo
1 teaspoon coconut extract
Combine sugar, water and oleo in saucepan and boil five minutes; remove from heat and add extract, stir and pour over cake while hot. Mmmm good!
Chocolate Bread:
2 boxes German Chocolate cake mix
24 oz. sour cream
12 oz. pkg. choc. Chips
1-1/2 cup oil
1 box instant vanilla pudding
8 med. Eggs
2/3 cup water
In a large bowl, combine mixes, oil, water and sour cream. Add eggs two at a time, beating well, add chocolate chips. Blend well, pour into paper-lined, greased and floured pans.
Bake at 325 degrees for one hour and 25 minutes or until a toothpick stuck in middle of the cake comes out clean. Remove from oven and let cool on rack in pans. Makes four loaves or eight mini loaves.
SPORTS
Aaron Hunting drives for State Amateur title; Lincoln County Open Golf Tournament; Marshall University will sponsor a free women’s football clinic; 1997 fall turkey hunting regulations released;
OBITUARIES
Hazel Westfall, 93, Sumerco; Kathleen Yeager Pekins, 74, Branchland; Denver L. Adkins, 68, Hurricane; Clifford Lee Perry Sr. 75, Godby Heights.; Frances E. Murray, 88, Huntington; Sylvia Marie Cyfers Ferrell, 88, Nashville, Tenn., Gill, W.Va.; Virla Lucas, 78, Barboursville, Ranger; Ruth Clendenin, 90, Peach Creek; Havana G. Chapman Morrison, 84, Salt Rock; Joe Donald Adkins, 60, Harts; William Jay Bruce, 47, Harts; Marvella Deloris Potter, 60, Sias; Laura Ett Hager, 78, Spurlockville; Nancy Ann Hill, 62, Emmons.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.