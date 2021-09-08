2005: The Aug. 14 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Hearing scheduled & subpoenas issued in voter fraud case; Food tax, pay raises, gas prices on agenda for special session of the Legislature; Fall Festival comes to Lincoln; Behavioral health care system failing seniors; Ag-education a highlight of new high school; There can be uses for abandoned buildings; Lair of the Poison Pen by Lee Arnold “Diary of a recovering fat man — chapter 1’; Gardening & Yardening by Thursy Baker ‘Planting mums immediately improves odds of success; Miss West Virginia to appear at Health Fair sponsored by Lincoln Primary Care Center; ‘Kash for Katrina’ effort underway at Charles E. Yeager Career Center in Hamlin with three students pictured donating — Brittany Moore, Hope Fulks and Josh Stowers; Karlie LaFauci named Tiny Miss Lincoln County; Leadership academy underway in Hamlin with students from all four of the county’s high schools attending at Charles E. Yeager Career Center; Local Democrat receives statewide recognition; Jeff Midkiff is “Math Coach” helping teachers, students make progress; Lincoln 911 preparing for move; First Annual Heat ‘n the Hills Chili Festival; Armstrong customer awarded free service.
OBITUARIES
Hazel Alma Alford, 90, Alum Creek; Quincy Chapman, 84, Big Ugly; Clinton Dale Farley, 57, Branchland; Terra Lorrain Spears-Hall-Jeffers, 28, Culloden; Nettie Williamson Meeks, 90, Harts; Woodrow W. Smith, 87, Alum Creek; Pearl M. Wade, 78, Alum Creek; Richard L. Ashley, 64, Milford, Del.; Robert L. Harlan, 76, Charleston; Steven James Huckaby, 52, Antioch, Calif.; Denis Maynard, 64, Munster, Ind.; Claude A. Means, 62, Charleston.