2005:The Dec. 28 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
2005 was full of surprises; Boosters continue fund raising efforts; High school project coming together; Ryan Saxe and Susan Jack are working to revive the 4H program and start FFR program in Lincoln Co.;
Two area residents, P\Marcella Stowers and Alice Ray, win Marriott vacations; The sea holds many mysteries; Under The Dome by Tom Miller “Manchin gets a passing grade for first year”;
YOUTH NEWS
KIDS OF THE WEEK
Meet Jamie Michelle Smith, Midway Elementary School; Meet Roger Lee Harris, Griffithsville Elementary; Meet Chasidy McDougal, Midway Elementary 3rd grade; Meet Taylor Jarrell, Griffithsville Elementary; Meet Terria Jean Justice, Griffithsville Elementary.
OBITUARIES
Gene Kelly Chandler, 60, Alum Creek; Wetzel Cledith Elkins, 72, Parsner Ck., Griffithsville; Kathleen Johnson, 74, West Hamlin; Wilburn Clyde Nelson, 65, Alum Creek; Jefferu A;;em Rpberts. 33, Alkol; Amanda Necole Woodrum, 20, Yawkey; Cledith Beckelheimer, 79, Barboursville; Pauline Whitt Hall, 88, Hamlin; Billy P. Huffman, 68, Charleston; Norman D. Lucas, 69, Dublin, GA; Arvis W. McClellan, 67. LaGrange, GA; Emil Kenneth Messer, 67, Fairborn, OH; Ethel Irene Pauley, 91, Davis Ck.; Patty Marie Morrison, 71, St. Albans; Wattie Robert Ray, 67, Lexington, NC; Robert Spence, 55, Weston; Lucille Turner Straley, 88, Charlotte, NC; John Edwin Tygret, 70, Fraziers Bottom; Homer E. Webb, Wisconsin/Ranger; Madeline Wines, 80; Thomas W. Wren, 84, St. Albans; Wayne Workman, 51, Henlawson; Violet Cooper, 77, Danville; Emil Kenneth Messer, 67, Fairborn, OH; Nina Mae Rankin, 78, Charleston/Joe’s Creek.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.