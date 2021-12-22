2005: The Dec. 21 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Federal trial date quickly approaching; Rt. 10 coalition continues to pick up more community support; Lincoln 911 honored by WV SP; Burns family sues mall, others for negligence in daughter’s death; Lincoln man sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexually abusing kids; Staff working hard to promote “Ag Ed”; Center Point United Baptist Church holds Christmas play; Lee Arnold’s column “Goofy isn’t just a Disney Character”; Christmas Angels: Garret & Marshall Cummings, Mollie Anna Robinson, Ethan Seabolt, Destiny, LeAnn, Maggie, Daizi Thompson, Mikayla Breanna Toppins, Caleb Hawks, Ethan Cummings, Ian, Justin Scott Adkins, Haleigh Brooke Coburn, Tyra Breedlove, Xavier Hindman, Owen Weddington, Joshua & Bratdeb Dunlap, Bobby Allen, Ethan & Katelyn Mallory.
BIRTHDAYS: Billi Jo Frye.
OBITUARIIES: Virginia B. Adkins, 93, Midkiff; Annie Clark, 69, Alum Creek; Arland Dean, 83, Midkiff; Benjamin Hatten, 67, Chapmanville; Patty Jo Hostein, 56, Alum Creek; Calvin M. Maynard, 80, West Hamlin; William McCloud Sr., 95, Branchland; Troy Ray Richards, infant, Alum Creek; Jeffrey Sizemore, 56, Branchland; Barbara Bills Adkins, 54, Detroit, Mich.; Radith L. Bell, 72, S. Charleston; Nannie Toney Hannah, 80, Matheny; Violet Cooper, 77, Danville; Eugene Hooser, 68, Barboursville; ruby Ann Beckett McComas, Barboursville; Alexander William Carl McComas, 4 mos.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.