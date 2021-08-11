2005: The Aug. 10 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Assessor Jerry Weaver added to list of defendants charged in an indictment sealed August 2; Murder trial gets started, again, against Adam Cochran; Charges dropped against key figure in fraud probe; Latest trend in education leans toward small schools; Summer Literacy Program wraps up; Service set to honor Crae Allen Justice, 11, of Alum Creek, who lost his life in a vehicle accident; Shirley’s Country Kitchen open again; Adult Literacy program continues at Hamlin Library; Hamlin-Lincoln County Library open for business again; Fall Festival pageant contestants wanted.
BIRTHS
Robert Edward Hogsett; Colton Hunter Blake.
OBITUARIES
Lynne Springer, Griffithsville; Roland Adams, 92, Harts; Edsel Junior Cook, 47, Sumerco; Steve Duty, 51, Harts; Juanita B. King, 71, Hamlin; Natalee Ann Meade, 6 wks., Branchland; Glenith Marie Petrie Oney, Hamlin; Russell Scott Roberts, 26, Branchland; Robert Edward Saul, 70. Sod; McClellan G. Sowards, 75; Linda Kay Allen, 54, St. Albans; Ida Mae Ashworth, 98, South Charleston; Mike Baker, 57, Huntington; Virginia Edith Chafin, 81, Chapmanville; Robert Lee Cook, 48, Huntington; James W. Edmonds, 75, Ona; Virgie Alice Ellis, 66, Cyclone; Oberita Hager, 76, Richmond, KY; Alta Fae Bell Harmon, 74, Lake Worth, FL; Avonelle Harvey, 45, Dunlow; Helen Maynard, 75, California; Betty Jean Estep McComas, 63, Huntington; Juanita Rose Miller, 70, Julian; Lucille Doss Spence, 83, Lawrenceville, GA.
KIDS OF THE WEEK
Meet Olivia Dean-Algoe
Hamlin Elementary School
Kaleb James Aldridge
Griffithsville Elementary School
WV YOUNG WRITERS
Sandy Adkins
Harts High School
Grade Level 9-10, 3rd place
Teacher: John Barton
COURTHOUSE RECORDS
Four Civil cases; Nine Misdemeanor cases; 29 Land Transfers.