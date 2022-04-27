The April 23 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Harts teacher, Carol O’Connell, receives grant for research; Former Delegate Ellis gets powerful highways post; Hamlin and Alum Creek ‘Make It Shine’ for Lincoln County; YouthWorks Ministry opening facility in West Hamlin; AAA says price of gasoline is going down; Man from Big Harts killed by refrigerator; Marshall University enrolls 11,500 for Spring Term; Four Kentucky residents narrowly escaped death or serious injury in a vehicular mishap on Route 10 early Monday morning and were allegedly intoxicated at the time; East Lynn Lake campgrounds opening; Prom Promise signups held at Hamlin High; Blood drive held at Career Center; LCOC Home Health Employee of the Month announced as Tonya Kittle-Barrett.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE POLICE BLOTTER
n B&E — 1
n Burglary — 2
n DUI — 1
n Domestic Battery — 4
n Unattended Death — 2
n Entering w/o breaking — 1
n Stolen Vehicle — 1
n DUI 3rd offense — 1
n Obstructing — 1
n Battery of an Officer — 1
n Domestic — 1
n Petit Larceny — 2
n Destruction of Property — 1
ANNIVERSARIES
Charles & Maxine Thomas 50 years; Robert & Ruth Duty 50 years.
1996-97 Lincoln Journal All-County Boys’ Basketball team :announced — pictured: Guard Brad Napier, Guard Courtney Dalton — Duval Robert Mosteller, Hamlin Josh Miller, Hamlin Aaron Beckett, Harts David Fry; David Fry selected 1996-97 Player of the Year by the county coaches.
OBITUARIES
Rickey D. Scarberry, 43, Milton; Veatrice B. Taylor, 78, Charleston; Juanita Kesselring, 77, West Hamlin; Georgia M. Grass, 85, Alum Creek; Eliveo Shelton, 56, Tiffin, OH/West Hamlin; Herman F. Dunlap, 67, Sumerco; Thelma Dial, 81, Huntington; John Allen Taylor, 68, Bartlett, Illinois/Alum Creek; Billy G. Albright, 55, Logan.
Compiled by Phylllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.