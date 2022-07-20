1997
The July 16 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
David Scragg plans to plead guilty of embezzlement from Lincoln Emergency Volunteer Emergency Services; Timmy Flynn of Hamlin managed to escape when he collided with a pickup truck on Trace Creek Road; Cecelia Gail Jarrell will face the Lawyer Disciplinary Board in Charleston; Sheriff Cecil endorses Lory-Julian School as future regional juvenile delinquent detention center; Carol O’Connell is teacher of the year; Sheriff’s new deputy is a real dog; Airport / Transpark workshop to be held in Hamlin July 22; Swimmer, Ricky Lee McCoy, from Logan, drowns in East Lynn Lake; Keith Meadows, Harts music teacher, seriously injured in fall from a pickup truck; Rutherford B. Hayes and First Lady Lucy Hayes introduced the custom of Easter egg rolling by children on the White House lawn; Trooper S. B. Blankenship encountered a common Lincoln County problem that caused damage to his cruiser — Oh, Deer! He ran into a deer; The world’s longest covered bridge is at Hartland, New Brunswick, Canada, measuring 1,282 feet overall, completed in 1899.
BIRTHS
Destiny Chantal Roberts, daughter of Dwayne and Sherry Roberts of Sumerco.
Emilee Brooke Frye, daughter of Dwain and Brenda Mounts Frye of Midkiff.
IN THE SERVICE
USAF Airman Richard D. Miller II graduated from communications & navigations systems apprentice course at Kessler AFB, Biloxi, Mississippi.
Trudy’s recipe for this week:
Layered Vegetable Salad
1 lg. head cauliflower
1 head iceberg lettuce
1 pkg. small frozen peas
1 lg. sweet onion, sliced into thin rings
16 oz. sour cream
1-1/2 cups mayonnaise
2Tbls. Sugar
1 cup grated parmesan cheese (Kraft)
1# bacon, fried crisp & drained
Wash cauliflower, drain and break or cut into small florets. Wash lettuce, drain and tear into bite-size pieces. Layer lettuce, cauliflower, peas (uncooked) and onion in a large container in that order. Combine sour cream and mayonnaise, mix well. Spread evenly over top, being sure to cover all right up to the side of container. Sprinkle sugar over, then cheese, then bacon. Cover bowl tightly and chill overnight. Before serving, toss gently to coat all vegetables with dressing mixture. This makes a large salad, serves 12 to 14.
OBITUARIES
Marcia Lynne Keefer, 50, Branchland; Roy Royce Dunlap, 60, Sumerco; Opal Agnes Miller Lucas, 82, Branchland; Justin Lee Rakes, 4, Ranger; Geraldine G. Graley, 66, Alum Creek; Ralph Holton, 77, West Hamlin; Herbert Thompson, 59, Harts; Phyllis A. Elmore, 58, Branchland.