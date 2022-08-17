1997
The Aug. 13 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Titan Technologies proposes move to Lincoln County; A Kanawha County man accused of murder caught in cabin on Little Harts Creek Road; Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy and wife charged with battery; Lincoln County to receive money to repair many damaged roads.
Man impersonating AEP employee concerns police; North Carolina man’s truck demolished by train near Branchland; New shelter on the way for homeless women, families.
BIRTHDAYS
Roy Slone, 70
IN MEMORY
Manya Starr Triplett, 2-6-1961 to 8-12-1996, killed by a drunk driver.
SPORTS
American golfer Bobby Jones was the only one to win the United States Open, the British Open, the United States Amateur and the British Amateur tournaments all in one year — 1930; Lincoln County has its own Ric Flair — Derek Keith Midkiff won the Mountain State Junior Wrestling League Title six times.
OBITUARIES
Doris Jean Maynard, 61, Hurricane; Thelma E. Owens Watts Thompson, 84, Alum Creek; Clarence Edbert Adkins, 53, Branchland; Norland M. Ellis, 82, Lincoln Continuous Care; K. Paul Spurlock, 73, Griffithsville; Aley Nelson, 85, Ranger; Virna M. Peyton, 69, Branchland; Lilly Conley, 71, Chapmanville; Gazel Puskas, 88, East Lynn.
I received a letter from a long-time reader living in Wayne County. She had a problem with her paper. It got wet and she didn’t get the recipe for Black Walnut Coconut Cake by Trudy Robinson and wanted to know if I could reprint it. I’m glad to do it. God Bless you.
Trudy’s Black Walnut Coconut Cake
2 cups sugar
1 cup salad oil
4 eggs, beaten
3 cups flour
½ teaspoon each salt, soda, baking powder
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup black walnuts, chopped
1 cup flaked coconut
2 teaspoons coconut extract
Combine sugar, oil, eggs, and beat well. Combine dry ingredients, and add sugar to ingredients alternately with buttermilk. Beat well after each addition. Stir in nuts and coconut. Pour ingredients into a greased and floured tube pan.
Bake at 325 degrees for one hour and 20 minutes or until done. Pour hot syrup over hot cake and cool in the pan for at least four hours. Remove and wrap well. Cake will be very moist.
Coconut Syrup
1 cup sugar
½ cup water
1 tablespoon oleo
1 teaspoon coconut extract
Combine sugar, water, and oleo in a saucepan and boil for five minutes; remove from heat and add extract, stir and pour over cake while hot. Mmmm good!
Chocolate Bread
2 boxes German Chocolate cake mix
24 oz. sour cream
12 oz. pkg. choc. Chips
1-1/2 cup oil
1 box instant vanilla pudding
8 med. Eggs
2/3 cup water
In a large bowl, combine mixes, oil, water and sour cream. Add eggs two at a time, beating well. Add chocolate chips. Blend well, pour into paper-lined, greased and floured pans. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour 25 minutes or until a toothpick stuck in the middle of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let cool on a rack in pans. Makes four loaves or eight mini loaves.