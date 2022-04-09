The April 6 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
State given one year to equalize Lincoln’s school funding; Trail trial sent back to Grand Jury in Lincoln, Kanawha Co. trial still set to go; Two injuries occurred in wreck in downtown Hamlin; Sheriff’s Dept. acquires new weapons and equipment; Tanya Adkins crowned Miss Lincoln County; Lincoln ambulance services want to consolidate; Child Abuse Prevention Month is April; Woman’s Club to take on WTCR; Lincoln County schools testing in April; Byrd’s Eye View: Returning government to the man on the street; frank Zappa: The United States is a nation of laws badly written and randomly enforced; Milton Friedman: He__ hath no fury like a bureaucrat scorned; H.L. Mencken: Demagogue is one who preaches doctrines he knows to be untrue to men he knows to be idiots; Mark Twain: It was wonderful to find America, but it would have been more wonderful to miss it; 10 common tax filing mistakes: 1. Left off attachments 2. Forgetting carry-forwards from prior yrs. 3. Reporting investment income in wrong place 4. Overpaying SS taxes 5. Unnecessarily declaring state refund tax as income 6. Failing to document charitable donations 7. Omitting needed SS numbers of dependents 8. Making math miscalculations 9. Forgetting to sign and date return 10. Not keeping sufficient documentation; Southern welcomes Boone and Lincoln delegates during state college system day at legislature; New report shows Lincoln County to be 54th out of 55 counties in child well-being; DON’T MISS WITH THE IRS!; State distributes second half of public utility taxes.
BIRTHS
Trevor Michael Ray.
BIRTHDAYS
Nifty Nifty, look who is 50, Carlos Hodge.
SPORTS
1996-97 Lincoln Journal All-County Girls’ Basketball Team announced: 1st team: forward, Brandy Moore — forward, Polly Lambert — guard, Ginny Boggess — guard, Amy Watts; Top two players this year: Beth Belcher and Missy Cook, both averaged over 19 points per game and over 14 rebounds per game; Wildcats win 2nd county tournament title in 12-1 decision; Hamlin’s Danielle Salmons records 52 strikeouts in four games.
OBITUARIES
Dodstil L. Dempsey, 73, Ranger; Patricia Yvonne McDowell, 56, Chapmanville; Winnie R. Miller, 84, Hurricane; Garland Elkins, 82, East Lynn; Guy R. Gillenwater, 87, Yawkey; Lewis W. McCoy Jr. 47, Big Creek; Cremeans Midkiff, 88, Branchland; Raymond E. Stowers, 64, Hamlin.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.