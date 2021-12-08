2005: The Dec. 7 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Snyder hiring sparks controversy; Coupon book seller accused of defrauding customers; Efforts continue in alternative waste demonstration project; West Hamlin mayor resigns, after only five months; Election fraud case makes national news; Judge says government conduct not ‘outrageous’; Hamlin-Lincoln County library offers numerous programs; The holiday season hides many challenges; Big Ugly Community Center has numerous events set for December; Under The Dome by Tom Miller ‘Misspent security funds leave W. Va. in debt; One full page of Lincoln County Christmas Parade 2005 pictures: Hamlin Marching Band, Hamlin Mayor Brian Barrett sitting on back top of back seat of convertible, Hamlin Woman’s Club members, Delphia Lawson Merta from Bellingham, WA, Paula Burch, Donna Roush, Mary Richmond, Helen Taylor, Helen Hauldron, Dottie Woodall, Jerry Edwards & driver, David Burch, etc.; Gardening & Yardening by Thursy Baker ‘Catalogs can brighten a gloomy, winter day’; Healthy Lincoln by Dr. Loren Smith ‘Second hand smoke affects our pets as well’; WV DOT offers emergency road condition numbers, 558-3758 or 558-2889; Christmas Angels special for only $15. for a one-column picture & few words.
SPORTS
Estep’s team off to strong start; Hamlin juniors top Duval; Bobcats had storybook run in 1984;
BIRTHS
Destiny Jalen Gallion
OBITUARIES
Reva Nadine Pearson Adkins, 89, Barboursville; John Robert Bare Sr.,75, Charleston; Sanford Angelo Bell, 75, Sproul; John Lee Caldwell, 85, Huntington; Panzy Darlene Finley Craze, 77, Chesapeake, OH; Frances Anita Doss, 62, Midkiff; James Shelton Egnor Jr, 84, Alkol; Beatrice Ellen Whittington Flowers, 92, Olcott; Billy F. Given, 85, Dunbar; James Foster Hill, 66, Midkiff; Kenneth S. Kidd, 67, Picayune, Mississippi; Ruth Kathleen Kopsolias, 72, West Hamlin; Glen Poindexter, 71, Wayne; Juanita Roberts, 50, Spurlockville; Thomas C. Sias, 65, Interlachen, FL; Howard Kelly Stowers, 56, Garretts Bend.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.