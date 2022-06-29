The June 25 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Corridor G Development Authority endorses the Lincoln airport site; Defendant shows up drunk at hearing; Wreck in Branchland injures two; FEMA to change life for area flood plain residents; McCann resigns as Hamlin Elementary Principal; Alum Creek left off flood assistance list; Alice Tomblin, Exec. Dir. of LCOC, announces Caregiver of the month as Shirley Darlington; Under The Dome by Tom Miller “The airport, the jet, the limo and the plane truth”; Byrd’s Eye View by U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd, “Teachers need to inspire students to academic excellence”; County Commission hires Hal Ray and begins water plans; The Helen McCormick Case: It all comes out in the wash; Columbia Natural Resources opens new offices; Preacher warns of cashless society; Dylan Thomas has right attitude on aging; Red Cross offering babysitting training.
ANNIVERSARIES
Minister Charles K. & Mary E. Lambert Mullins, Ranger 40th anniversary.
BIRTHS
Russell Radford Akers.
BIRTHDAYS
1st — Kristin Michele Lanham, Sod.
OBITUARIES
Chelsey J. Gartin 37, Chicago / Ranger; Dora L. Miles, 89, Jeffery; Luther E. Hicks, 92, Yawkey; Mrs. Donzel “Tiny” Burger, 73, Ranger; Taylor William Dustin, 5, Nitro; Ercil Browning, 63, Harts.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.