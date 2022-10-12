1997
The October 8th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
1997
The October 8th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Chuck Yeager speaks to Yeager Scholars Friday at Marshall University; Former prosecutor has hearing — still no decision; Yawkey man chosen as new Deputy Director of DNR; Yeager Airport asks for more money after spending $112,000 on last-minute advertising blitz; Former speaker new federal judge;
Wreck at Mud River Dam sends Hamlin man, Jason Linville, to hospital; Explosion in Garretts Bend injures one; FEMA rules now being enforced; Byrd’s Eye View: Deaths caused by alcohol and tobacco could be stopped; Lincoln jail site rejected; Aspirin for Dogs helps recovery; Protect yourself from credit card fraud, speak softly when giving your number over the telephone.
Safety Matters: Carbon Monoxide risks at home; Junior Women’s Club sponsoring fair; Tutors are needed for elementary, junior high and senior high students; Polio Survivors Meeting; Caterpillar stings on the increase; Kim Ferguson named Homemaker/Caregiver of the Month for September 1997; Neighbor to Neighbor: Daddy teaches me how to drive; McCoy descendant enjoys raising livestock and farming.
BIRTHS
Olivea Taryn Weaver, daughter of Amy L. and Eric Weaver; Kendra Starr Thacker, daughter of Jake and Billie Jo Thacker.
IN THE SERVICE
Army Pvt. Jeffrey R. George graduated from training at Fort Knox; Navy Seaman James M. Lambert of Salt Rock visited Mina Sulman, Bahrain, in Western Pacific Ocean and Arabian Sea aboard the destroyer USS David R. Ray.
SPORTS
Shull throws four touchdown passes in perfect performance for Hamlin Bobcats; Principal Dwight Coburn crowns Miss Bobcat 1997, Sara Carroll; The lovely and talented Ginny Boggess, Miss Junior 1997; Shanna M. Ball invited to perform at the Citrus Bowl in Florida.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.