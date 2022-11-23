The Nov. 19 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Legal obstacle to Transpark cleared; Man from Griffithsville arrested for sexual abuse; Salt Rock woman, Josephine Butcher Gill, in need of blood; Snowy weather causes bizarre traffic accident; Hamlin community cleans up; Armstrong Cable services offers help to area’s needy with a holiday special; Guyan Valley Wildcats claim round one of state playoffs!
Kennedy’s 1960 win criticized; Sheriff wants to help county’s needy kids; Crime is on the decline in America; Seniors: Gingrich is the Grinch; Cravotta says kids need to learn about patriotism; Baking Soda: We can’t seem to get enough; Larry Adkins of Ranger displays a bobcat he shot near his home;
Nonsurgical option for prostate cancer; You can raise your child’s IQ; Lincoln County airport site endorsed by Cabell County Commission; God is in control; Frozen pipes caused nearly $6 million in damages in West Virginia; Whoever that was, please raise your hand before you shout “Yo! Teacher Dude!”; The Guyan Valley Wildcat 1997 Varsity Football Team pictured; Rockefeller announces new VA Health Clinic.
IN THE SERVICE
2nd Lt. Luke Bess, U.S. Army
OBITUARIES
Arthur Harris, 72, Sweetland; Dorothy Hazel Dean, 86, Point Pleasant; Juanita Venus Holmes, 72, Alum Creek; Worthy Scites, 73, Wellston, Ohio; Martha Jane Tackett, 74, Yawkey; Pauline Duncan, 76, West Hamlin; Juanita M. Bias Hodge, 85, Barboursville; Denise Smith, 34, Stone Branch; Bessie S. Adkins, 72, Branchland; Rose Mary E. Gillispie, 42, S. Charleston; Chester Arnold Morrison, 80, Salt Rock; Luther O. Prichard, 84, Midkiff; Ernest P. Craft, Jr., 69, Paden City; Betty Jo Dunlap, 72, Alum Creek; and James D. Potter, 75, Sias.
SPORTS
Guyan Valley Wildcats 12, Ceredo-Kenova Wonders 6 in Overtime; Flag football league forming.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal.