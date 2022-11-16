The Nov. 12 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Airport site announcement delayed — ONCE AGAIN; Company may place special school in Lincoln; Pill-O-Quilt nets contract with QVC after winning best of show; Hatfield-McCoy Trail gains popularity locally; Did we miss any Veterans?; Senator Byrd honored; Lloyd Jackson likes state parks; Charlotte Pritt: Cry-baby.
Securing the blessings of liberty; How to give your attic a breath of fresh air; Hot tub soaks keep winter chills at bay; Veterans get cost-of-living increase from Congress; New trail brings together Mexico, U.S. and Canada; the first male U.S. citizen to be recognized as a saint by the Roman Catholic church was 19th century bishop John Nepomucine Neumann, canonized in 1977.
In 1833, Oberlin College in Ohio became the first co-educational college in the U.S. and in 1841, it became the first U.S. college to award degrees to women; WW II Veteran Elba Davidson pictured at the Duval Veterans Day Observance; Warning: Do Not Eat squirrel brains; MU to open ethnicity center; Shortage of hay; Governor disappointed in transpark site selection delay; RIF — Reading is Fundamental.
BIRTHS
Kennadi Morgan Sanders
OBITUARIES
Henritta Waldron McClure, 79, Sumerco; Elsie Icylene Adkins, 69, Hamlin; Oneta J. Messinger Pack, 65, Griffithsville; Clyde Dean, 69, Huntington; Deloris Jean Holbert, 65, Alum Creek; Thomas H. Pridemore, 65, Cleveland; Victor Warren Allen, 54, Hamlin; W.J. Dunigan, 91, Ranger; Richard Evans, 73, Chapmanville; Jessie Ball, 80, Branchland.
SPORTS
No. 15 Guyan Valley Wildcats makes playoffs; Wildcats defeated No. 30 Matewan Tigers 26-8; No. 21 Hamlin Bobcats ran over No. 32 Vinson; Bobcats 7-3 record not enough to make playoffs; Jarred Linville and Mikey Slone protect Shull, Stanley and Vance; Stephanie Haldren and Sara Carroll celebrate Vinson win!; Harts youth played in national tourney.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal.