The Feb. 19 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Lincoln County selects its site for regional airport consideration; LC BoE Supt. Kelley retires, Dr. Donna Martin named interim superintendent, Statewide search for new schools’ chief begins; State Board holds Mingo and Lincoln’s feet to fire; “no cuts, no cash”, both counties must close schools to survive; Mud River child hit by truck; Lincoln EDA member Jim Probst loan conflict controversy continues; Kirk fixes road signs in Harts; LCOC announces Employee of the Month and it is Deanna Isaacs; Stamp issued to commemorate Historic ’47 Yeager Flight’.
IN THE SERVICE
US Army Sgt. 1st Cl. Jamie D. Huffman has arrived for duty at US Army Recruiting Station, Niagara Falls, NY; US Army Pvt. Joseph M. Sniff has graduated from One Station Unit Training (OSUT) at Ft. Knox, Radcliff, KY; Stompers perform at local schools.
In Memory: Lula Morline Linville Dingess 2-17-21 / 12-3-86; Samuel Cline Clay 12-25-23 — 2/18/96; Junior Richmond 2/18/46 — 9/21/96.
BIRTHS
1-17-97 Matthew Michael McComas.
BIRTHDAYS
1st Morgan Dawn Pack; 16th Brandi McCallister.
OBITUARIES
Alva F. Adkins, 73, Calcutta, OH; Henrietta G. Bogert, 61, Sumerco; Garnette Cremeans, 87, West Hamlin; Everett Dean, 82, Branchland; Mabel L. McDerment; Gene D. Dunlap, 68, Sod; Welden Harless, 91, Ranger; John W. Lake, 67, Homosassa, FL; Ruth Ann Dolin Walden, 62, Branchland; Johnie C. Workman, 80, Sod.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.