1997: The March 19 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
FEMA field rep. comes to Lincoln Co.; FEMA to talk with flood victims; County clean-up turns to tires; Church youth group helps with donations; State board approves making West Hamlin school building plan first priority; School board names Fayette Countian as new Lincoln Superintendent; Army Recruiter in Lincoln Co. area; Is the Mud River Dam for flood control or is it just a recreational park?; The Lincoln Journal welcomes the following new subscribers to our family of readers: Rick Maynard, Ranger, Ernie Egnoe, Griffithsville, Stephanie Johnson, Branchland, EH McCoy, Branchland, Gerald K. Ryan, Alum Creek, Don Cameron Davis, Lynchburg, VA, Shirley Adkins, Hamlin, Crystal Cook, Harts, Maxine Neal, Sod, Anna Lou Cassle, Yawkey, Rob Stowers, Hamlin, Eric P. Saul, Alum Creek, Wynon Adkins, Leet, Valery Billups, Haleyville, AL, Opal Lucas, Branchland, Versie Sims, West Lake, OH, Gail Harris, Spencer & Lyle Justice, Alum Creek; Local Nursing Home Officials confer with Legislators; Wildcat cloggers provide stomping good show; Anything goes in Nevada; Foreign Exchange Program welcomes students from over 40 countries; LCOC announces Home Health Employee of the Month, Angela Holestine; The best sea shells can be found during the night or in early morning hours, at low tide; WV SP investigates fraudulent solicitation; Alice Lloyd College fall 1996 dean’s list: Amanda Adkins, Crystal Dial, Jason Tackett; WV Lottery winners spotlight Feb., 1997: Janet Payne, Chris Clay, Maude Canterbury, Gary Shaw, Terri Sams, Gary McLaughlin, Charles Bare, Mary Laudermilt.
BIRTH
Christian Luke Cruz Miller.
IN MEMORY
Howard Toppings 9-3-24 — 3-17-93.
OBITUARIES
Merlie Mae Adkins, 74, Ranger; Irene E. Burton, 61, Big Creek; Winona White, 85, Hamlin; Georgia Farley Manns, 85, Harts; Melba Rose Walden Cava, Huntington; Wilma Bledsoe, 79, Salt Rock; Oval Miller, 76, Barboursville; Ivory Melissa Brunty. 80, Branchland; Nancy Williams, 57, Alum Creek; Golden K. Willis, 93, Huntington; Russell Conley, 92, Chapmanville.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.