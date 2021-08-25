2005
2005: The August 24th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
All eyes on Mingo Co., issues over forced consolidation being aired out in court; Critics say federal agents out of control; Third attempt at verdict in murder case unsuccessful; Literacy program excels in Lincoln; Pot discovery in Big Ugly leads to arrest; Property owners have few rights to ward off intruders; Federal agents lead former Enron chief Key Lay to jail, as he claims tactics used against him are similar to those being used in Lincoln Co.; West Hamlin Fire Dept. awarded funds for new truck; Waterline finally making its way up Mud River; Edessel and Betty Tudor in Nashville, TN, celebrating the big ‘49’; Rex Bartholomew of Milton wrote a Letter to the Editor stating “Sold out by government”, saying, Christians and Veterans, we have been sold out by many traitors within our own Government recently as there was
An outcry at the Gitmo Prison holding terrorists because of the so-called abuse of their Koran, and our Government gives our troops a warning not to take any religious items into that country, especially the Bible; School opens August 26th; Gardening & Yardening by Thursy Baker “Now is the time to renovate poor lawn”; Teens from Big Ugly visit Virginia Beach;
BIRTHS
Twins — Ashton & Christian Burton; Bradlee David Johnson.
BIRTHDAYS
2nd — Seth Michael Shilot.
OBITUARIES PUBLISHED
Linda Jean Lovejoy, 60, Harts; Lou V. Ball, 82, Lake; Vennie Virginia Barker, 84, Hernshaw; Deloris Da6, 61, Omar; Holbert Da6y Jr, 40, Omar; James Michael Donohoe, 80, Huntington; Arthur James Johnson, 83, Danville; Kathleen Prichard, 74, Barboursville; Norma Jean Reed, 81, Dunbar; George S. Robinson, 80, St. Albans; Flavy Hugh Sparks, 32, Dille; Delphia Vickers, 94, Flatwoods, KY; Clovis W. Ross, 83, Salt Rock;
KIDS OF THE WEEK
Meet William Byrd, West Hamlin Elementary Kindergarten -Teacher: Judy Warner and Meet Jeremy Bell, Griffithsville Elementary, who says “I also want Patty to know that I don’t know anything else to tell for Kid of the Week”; USPS uses no tax dollars; American Red Cross sets up donor station at Valley of Decision Church; Minister James Mounts column headed “The sickness of sin”;
Dessert: Bob’s by Patty Justice — 2 cups miniature marshmallows, 1 cu each chopped walnuts, crushed and drained pineapple, coconut, maraschino cherries (cut in half), Cool Whip — Mix all and refrigerate.
COURTHOUSE RECORDS
15 land transfers; One boundover Circuit Court case; Five civil cases; Four divorces; One felony case; 16 misdemeanor cases; 18 bankruptcy cases; Lincoln Co. cases in Boone: Three magistrate cases & one marriage license application; Lincoln Co. cases in Kanawha: One marriage license application; Lincoln Co. cases in Logan: Two arrests & seven marriage license applications; Lincoln Co. cases in Putnam: One Grand Jury indictment.