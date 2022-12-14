1997
The Dec. 3 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 6:09 am
Thanksgiving tragedy strikes West Hamlin with casualty on ATV; Sheriff and State Troopers begin toy drive; Vehicles damaged and burglarized at state playoff game between Big Creek Owls and Guyan Valley Wildcats; entire county supported Wildcats; New special education rules tie hands of principals; Cold eggs are more easily separated; Not all dinosaurs were huge, the smallest being about as big as chickens; Chicken Little in the 50s: “The Ice Age is coming,” but in 90s “Global Warming is coming”; Thursy Baker’s “Gardening and Yardening Lincoln County’’ covered the repotting of Violets; Happy 62nd birthday to Ronnie Ellis.
OBITUARIES
Bobby Gene Bias, 65, West Hamlin; Dennis Paul Lambert, 66, Ranger; Jack R. Hale, 45, Chapmanville; Charles S. Blethen, 80, Madison; Paul S. Morrison, 77, Barboursville; Irene Castle, 83, Madison; Kevin Wayne Smith, infant, Branchland; Caroline Sue Lilly, 54, S. Charleston; Helma Lucille Skeens, 54, Hamlin; Faye Ferguson Savage, 97, Huntington; Hartley Ferguson, 56, West Hamlin; Ira Ellsworth Hill, 87, East Lynn; Walter Kelley, 63, Chauncey; Juanita L. Holstein, 81, Danville; John Kenneth Hensley, 69, Alum Creek; Chessie Hicks, 88, Harts; Pearl Kidd, 82, Barboursville; Andrew Scott Hatfield,16, Barboursville; Cora M. Hoskinson, 79, Branchland.
SPORTS
Joshua Adkins was proud to show off his six-point buck killed, while hunting with his uncle Mark; Joshua is the son of Sheila Crum and stepson of Joe Crum of West Hamlin.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal.
