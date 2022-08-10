1997
The Aug. 6 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 9:58 am
Troopers raid marijuana field in Harts; Baby Day in Harts addresses healthcare; Energy Express teaches county students to love reading; Pennzoil products company to sell state utility to Gasco; Hatfield McCoy trail signs land agreement.
Toyota hopefuls head to Eleanor; Lincoln EDA will hold special meeting concerning Air Group Holding Co. of Florida, Inc.; Lee Ann Lovejoy of Hamlin received an Andrew N. Aheart award.
Top Video Rentals: #1 Scream, #2 Absolute Power, #3 Jerry Maguire, #4 Mars Attacks, #5 Jackie Chan’s First Strike, #6 Turbulence, #7 The People vs. Larry Flynt, #8 Ransom, #9 Fierce Creatures, #10 Michael, #11 Beverly Hills Ninja, #12 Ghost of Mississippi, #13 Marvin’s Room, #14 Vegas Vacation, #15 The Crucible, #16 One Fine Day, #17 Beavis and Butthead, #18 My Fellow Americans, #19 Star Trek: First Contact.
Reader says Yeager not a good site for Transpark; Woodrow Adkins of West Hamlin pleads not guilty to cocaine charges; National Guard working to build youth camp at the Mud River Dam; Sheriff seeks teen leaders for camp.
Eight State workers share Powerball $100,000 prize; Local youth capture West Virginia state titles, and they are: McGinnis Dalton, Logan Darnell, Addison Dalton & Dylan Kinser; Many Veterans are unaware they can get benefits.
BIRTHS
Brandon Scott Terry.
OBITUARIES
Emory Ricky Bias, 84, West Hamlin; Ruby Butcher, 80, Chapmanville; Wilson “Audie” Adkins, 71, Branchland; Harry Trent, 76, Harts; Clarence S. Knabb, 82, Madison; Harold Edwin Butcher, 65, Lakeland, FL; William Dale Huffman, 37, Charleston; Erna B. Miller, 88, Alum Creek; James Clarence Smith, 62, Tornado.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.
