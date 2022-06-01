Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Phyllis Stowers.jpg
Buy Now

1997

The May 27 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:

West Hamlin man blasts state parole board for setting rapist free; Collision on Route 10 sends three to hospital, from a car which was struck by Larry T. Smith’s S15 pick-up, after he collided with an oncoming car; Former prosecutor admits most charges and cites limited experience for many mistakes; Four one-act plans presented by Hamlin High students; Four county residents plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute marijuana; West Hamlin man awarded damages by insurance company for refusing to pay for the loss of his home in a 1996 fire; New restrictions placed on Harts Creek bridge, reducing weight limit from four tons to three tons; Julia Mabe of Guyan Valley High School has won a prestigious Boone Medal from Marshall University for her essay on the holocaust; Hospice accepts donation from HOOPS Program by Mike Tabor of Center Point Baptist presenting a representative with a check for $1,946, which was raised by area churches through an inter-denominational HOOPS for Hospice program; Sarah Triplett of Branchland was among 51 youth, one from each state and the District of Columbia; Our Business Builder page was once again ¾ full; Grisson’s Kodiak Chevrolet Monte Carlo visited Hamlin’s Foodland; New Brain Research tells how babies learn.

REUNIONS

Workman, Linville, Sowards, Dingess, Adkins, Alford, Lovejoy, Mullins, Lucas, Fulks, Hager, Toney, Cummings, Walls.

BIRTHS

Kristen Lee and Casey Amber Ferguson (twin girls).

IN THE SERVICE

Jason D. McCoy has joined the U.S. Army under the Delayed Entry Program.

Clifford A. Webb has joined the U.S. Army under the Delayed Entry Program.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Cl. Johnny R. Abbott has been decorated with the Meritorious Service Medal.

OBITUARIES

Ray E. Hunter Sr., 61, Danville.

Jean R. Akers, 62, Chapmanville.

Gladys May Stone, 82, Alkol.

Carolyn Farley, 73, Chapmanville.

Arnold Mills, 60, Branchland.

Mary Ellen Arbogast, 34, Harts.

Dicie Elizabeth Bledsoe, 72, West Logan.

Pauline Turner. 59, Chapmanville.

Florence Workman, 73, West Hamlin.

Noah Thomas Workman, 57, Alkol.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.

Recommended for you