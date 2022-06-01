The May 27 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
West Hamlin man blasts state parole board for setting rapist free; Collision on Route 10 sends three to hospital, from a car which was struck by Larry T. Smith’s S15 pick-up, after he collided with an oncoming car; Former prosecutor admits most charges and cites limited experience for many mistakes; Four one-act plans presented by Hamlin High students; Four county residents plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute marijuana; West Hamlin man awarded damages by insurance company for refusing to pay for the loss of his home in a 1996 fire; New restrictions placed on Harts Creek bridge, reducing weight limit from four tons to three tons; Julia Mabe of Guyan Valley High School has won a prestigious Boone Medal from Marshall University for her essay on the holocaust; Hospice accepts donation from HOOPS Program by Mike Tabor of Center Point Baptist presenting a representative with a check for $1,946, which was raised by area churches through an inter-denominational HOOPS for Hospice program; Sarah Triplett of Branchland was among 51 youth, one from each state and the District of Columbia; Our Business Builder page was once again ¾ full; Grisson’s Kodiak Chevrolet Monte Carlo visited Hamlin’s Foodland; New Brain Research tells how babies learn.