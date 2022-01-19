Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

From the latest to earliest, each President and affiliation:

  • 46th Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Democrat
  • 45th Donald J. Trump Republican
  • 44th Barack Obama Democrat
  • 43rd George W. Bush Republican
  • 42nd William J. Clinton Democrat
  • 41st George H. W. Bush Republican
  • 40th Ronald Reagan Republican
  • 39th Jimmy Carter Democrat
  • 38th Gerald R. Ford Republican
  • 37th Richard Milhous Nixon Republican
  • 36th Lyndon Baines Johnson Democrat
  • 35th John Fitzgerald Kennedy Democrat
  • 34th Gen. Dwight David Eisenhower Republican
  • 33rd Harry S. Truman Democrat
  • 32nd Franklin Delano Roosevelt Democrat
  • 31st Herbert Clark Hoover Republican
  • 30th Calvin Coolidge Republican
  • 29th Warren G. Harding Republican
  • 28th Woodrow Wilson Democrat
  • 27th William Howard Taft Republican
  • 26th Theodore Roosevelt Republican
  • 25th William McKinley Republican
  • 24th Grover Cleveland Democrat
  • 23rd Benjamin Harrison Republican
  • 22nd Grover Cleveland Democrat
  • 21st Chester Alan Arthur Republican
  • 20th James A. Garfield Republican
  • 19th Rutherford B. Hayes Republican
  • 18th Ulysses Simpson Grant Republican
  • 17th Andrew Johnson Democrat
  • 16th Abraham Lincoln Republican
  • 15th James Buchanan Democrat
  • 14th Franklin Pierce Democrat
  • 13th Millard Fillmore Whig
  • 12th Zachary Taylor Whig
  • 11th James Knox Polk Democrat
  • 10th John Tyler Whig
  • 9th Gen. William Henry Harrison Whig
  • 8th Martin Van Buren Republican
  • 7th Andrew Jackson Republican
  • 6th John Quincy Adams Republican/Democrat
  • 5th James Monroe Republican
  • 4th James Madison Republican
  • 3rd Thomas Jefferson Republican
  • 2nd John Adams Federalist
  • 1st George Washington Independent

We have one Independent, one Federalist, four Whig, 25 Republican and 15 Democrat presidents as of the 46th Joseph Biden, as of January 2022.

