From the latest to earliest, each President and affiliation:46th Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Democrat45th Donald J. Trump Republican44th Barack Obama Democrat43rd George W. Bush Republican42nd William J. Clinton Democrat41st George H. W. Bush Republican40th Ronald Reagan Republican39th Jimmy Carter Democrat38th Gerald R. Ford Republican37th Richard Milhous Nixon Republican36th Lyndon Baines Johnson Democrat35th John Fitzgerald Kennedy Democrat34th Gen. Dwight David Eisenhower Republican33rd Harry S. Truman Democrat32nd Franklin Delano Roosevelt Democrat31st Herbert Clark Hoover Republican30th Calvin Coolidge Republican29th Warren G. Harding Republican28th Woodrow Wilson Democrat27th William Howard Taft Republican26th Theodore Roosevelt Republican25th William McKinley Republican24th Grover Cleveland Democrat23rd Benjamin Harrison Republican22nd Grover Cleveland Democrat21st Chester Alan Arthur Republican20th James A. Garfield Republican19th Rutherford B. Hayes Republican18th Ulysses Simpson Grant Republican17th Andrew Johnson Democrat16th Abraham Lincoln Republican15th James Buchanan Democrat14th Franklin Pierce Democrat13th Millard Fillmore Whig12th Zachary Taylor Whig11th James Knox Polk Democrat10th John Tyler Whig9th Gen. William Henry Harrison Whig8th Martin Van Buren Republican7th Andrew Jackson Republican6th John Quincy Adams Republican/Democrat5th James Monroe Republican4th James Madison Republican3rd Thomas Jefferson Republican2nd John Adams Federalist1st George Washington IndependentWe have one Independent, one Federalist, four Whig, 25 Republican and 15 Democrat presidents as of the 46th Joseph Biden, as of January 2022.