n Occupations: Lawyer, Governor of New York, Assistant Secretary of the Navy.
n He was born Jan. 30, 1882, in Hyde Park, NY, died April 12, 1945, while visiting at Warm Springs, Georgia, his body was brought back to Washington to lie in state before he was buried in Franklin D. Roosevelt Burial Site, Hyde Park, NY.
n He became President March 4, 1933, to lead the country out of the Great Depression and through the Second World War.
n Over the years, he became assistant secretary of the Navy under Woodrow Wilson and was the Democratic nominee for vice-president in 1920 with James M. Cox of Ohio.
n He was governor of New York two terms before being elected president by the largest vote, popular and electoral, ever recorded in a presidential election. Roosevelt was to win re-election by an even larger majority.
n There was great unemployment in the country as Roosevelt took the office and started his first “Hundred Days,” which were to see Congress enact sweeping programs to bring recovery to business and agriculture and, in the process, help unemployment.
n The people liked what Roosevelt was doing, but businessmen and bankers were turning against is New Deal program. This did not deter the president who called for new programs of reform. These took the form of social security, heavier taxes on the wealthy, new controls over banks and public utilities and work programs for the unemployed.
n He was overwhelmingly re-elected in 1936 and became the first president to be inaugurated under the 20th Amendment, and the first elected to a third term in 1940.
n He was re-elected to an unprecedented fourth term in 1944, with Harry S. Truman as his vice-president. He conferred at Yalta in the Crimea with Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin concerning the progress of war.
n He was never to see peace restored.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.