n Born Feb. 6, 1911, in Tampico, IL; died June 5, 2004, in Bel-Air, CA, after having Alzheimer’s for 10+yrs. at the age of 93; buried in Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Simi Valley, CA.
n He married Jane Wyman and Nancy Davis Reagan and fathered four children.
n He attended Eureka College.
n He was a Military man, radio announcer, actor & governor of California.
n President Ronald Reagan, who created the “Reagan Revolution,” aimed to strengthen the American economy, build up U.S. military defense and reduce Americans’ reliance on government.
n After graduating from Eureka, Reagan worked as a radio sports announcer until he landed a Hollywood acting contract in 1937. Over two decades, he appeared in 53 films.
n Reagan married Jane Wyman, with whom he had two children, but they later divorced. In 1952, he married Nancy Davis and had two more children.
n Reagan took a strong stance against communism in his position as president of the Screen Actors Guild. As a television host, he began touring the country and became a spokesman for American conservatism.
n In l966, he was elected governor of California and was re-elected in 1970.
n When Reagan decided to run for the Republican presidential nomination in 1980, he chose George Bush as his running mate. Reagan won the election in a landslide victory over Jimmy Carter, who was running for re-election.
After 69 days in office, he was shot and wounded outside a Washington hotel by John Hinckley, Jr.
n During his two terms, he pushed through a Democratic Congress his program for stimulating economic growth, cutting taxes, curbing government expenditures and increasing defense spending by 35%.
n He left office in 1988 as a popular president, but his legacy was marred by the budget deficits and savings-and-loan industry scandal that occurred during his administration.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.